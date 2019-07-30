You can’t have a picturesque backyard without a garden or flowers of some sort. Enlivening your backyard or house by sprucing it up with some potted plants makes all the difference. To keep those plants healthy, using enriching potting soil is a must and we’ve highlighted three different soils for you to take a look at. Packed with vitamins and minerals that nurture your plant, potting soil works to help feed your plant and allow it to grow every day. So continue to read on about the handpicked potting soils we’ve chosen and add a touch of nature to your home.

Best Organic Potting Soil

By using organic potting soil in your pots or planters, it helps guarantee that your plant is growing in a natural environment. With all organic materials, the FoxFarm FX14053 Ocean Forest Organic Potting Soil is ideal for containerized plants. It is made with a blend of bat guano, earthworm castings, sea-going fish and crab meal, forest humus, moss and more. This potting soil is pH-adjusted at 6.3 to 6.8 for optimum growth potential. It has a light aerated texture and also includes sandy loam and sphagnum peat moss. It helps encourage strong branching and a healthy growth habit. One bag holds 12 quarts of soil.

Best Protective Potting Soil

The Miracle-Gro Moisture Control Potting Mix protects against over and under watering your plants, making sure they get just enough saturation to keep them healthy. It absorbs 33% more water than other basic potting soils. It will grow plants twice as big as unfed plants and will feed your plants up to six months. It is ideal for indoor and outdoor plants, so you can use it in the backyard or for the plants on your windowsill. All you’ll need to do is fill the bottom third of your pot with this potting soil, add your plant, and then sprinkle some more mix on top.

Best Potting Soil for Succulents

A lot of people keep succulents in their homes because they don’t require a lot of constant care. Here to make succulent owners’ lives easier is Hoffman 10404 Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix. It is professionally formulated for use with both jungle and desert cacti and it provides the drainage cacti and succulents need. The mix is made of Canadian sphagnum peat moss, reed sedge peat, perlite, sand, and limestone. It is ready to use out of the bag and pH balanced properly for these types of plants. It encourages root development and maximum bloom and comes in a four quart-size bag.