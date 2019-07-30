Best Hamper for Your Home

We’ve all either seen one or had one: the designated clothes corner. Putting your worn clothes that need to be washed in a heap in a corner, while it might be impressive if you reach certain heights, is messy and unsightly. Keep your dirty clothes together and make toting them to and from the laundry room or laundromat easy with any of these hampers. Rather than spreading the smell of your workout clothes to other parts of your room, having them in a hamper contains them until you get a chance to wash them. By utilizing any of the hampers we’ve listed below, the guests at your home will thank you.

Best Dual-Sided Hamper

One of the worst parts about doing laundry is having to separate your darks from your lights. Now you can do it easily when you’re taking off the clothes, thanks to the BirdRock Home Double Laundry Hamper. Two side-by-side hampers can hold up to four loads of dirty laundry. It is equipped with a lid to keep odors in and the bags are removable, so you can easily tote them to the washing machine. The polyester linen lining is durable and lightweight, allowing for frequent use. It measures 25.25″ x 14.25″ x 25.75″ and has a dividing board in between, so sorting is made simple.

Best Hamper on Wheels

When you’re backed up on laundry and need to move your large amount of clothes easily, check out the Caroeas 23″ Pro+ Wheeled Laundry Bag. It has four heavy duty wheels to move it from room to room and you can lock in the brake on one of the wheels if you need it to be stationary. The extra large collapsible bag is 23″ x 16.15″ x 13.5″ and can be folded to 3.15″ x 16.15″ x 13.5″. It has a square metal frame on the top, supported by four rods on the four corners to make the shape. The hamper bag is made from a light but durable material that can support large loads.

Best Mesh Hamper

Just the right size to be carried to a laundromat, the Mesh Popup Laundry Hamper from Handy Laundry does the trick. Ideal for college dorm rooms since it doesn’t take up much space when it’s folded, this hamper can stand on its own when popped up. It is made from a durable mesh that allows air to circulate to eliminate moisture and odors. It has two sturdy handles on each side to make carrying it simple. In order to store it flat, you just need to twist the frame. It’s a cost-effective option and makes a great gift.