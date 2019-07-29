The 16-inch MacBook Pro the same size as the 15-inch model, so it could be ‘all screen’

Remember when Apple claimed that the iPhone X was “all screen”? Well it wasn’t, but the company’s upcoming new MacBook Pro might get the same marketing treatment.

Apple is widely expected to launch a next-generation MacBook Pro version this year with the biggest screen seen on an Apple laptop since the 17-inch model was discontinued a few years ago. That’s the 16-inch MacBook Pro that’s been appearing in more and more rumors and leaks lately. A brand new report now reveals an interesting detail about the upcoming device that will make it even more appealing to buyers: The 16-inch screen will be mounted inside the same aluminum unibody chassis as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The revelation comes from Digitimes, which claims Apple will unveil the 16-inch model in September. That’s likely a mistake, considering that Apple launches new iPhones and Apple Watches every September, with Mac and iPad announcements typically saved for a second press conference in October. That said, the report says the 16-inch device has smaller bezels that allowed Apple to increase the screen size of the laptop without modifying its overall footprint.

The report notes that Quanta is tasked with manufacturing the laptop, while LG will provide the 3072 x 1920 LCD displays Apple is using. Other specs haven’t been mentioned, but the laptop is expected to be more expensive than the 15-inch models.

The rumor does make plenty of sense considering that the 15-inch MacBook Pro actually features a display with a 15.4-inch diagonal measurement. Apple only has to add 0.6 inches to that, which doesn’t seem like a lot, especially considering that the 15-inch MacBook Pro has relatively thick bezels at the top and bottom.

Assuming the information is correct, it means the 16-inch laptop won’t be heavier or bulkier than the 15-inch model, making it just as easy to lug around. That also seems to imply that the notebook will not have any additional ports beyond the four USB-C ports found on current 15-inch models.