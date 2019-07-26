Best Fire Pit for Your Yard

There’s nothing quite like sitting under the stars, around a fire, enjoying the quiet or chatting with friends. Rather than gathering wood to build a bonfire every night, give your backyard the glow its been missing with a fire pit. You can find more ways to enjoy warm summer nights or crisp fall evenings by sitting around a fire pit. Whether you’re a fan of toasting marshmallows or cooking a pot of beans like you’re camping, a fire pit is a great option. With any of the three handpicked fire pits we mention below, you’ll be on your way to enjoying the nighttime in your backyard.

Best Fire Pit for Cooking

With the celestial designs on the side, the Landmann 28345 Big Sky Stars and Moons Firepit fits in under the night sky and is a great focal point for a backyard. It is made from sturdy steel and constructed with a black finish. The fire pit includes a cooking grate, so you can cook some hamburgers and hot dogs on it. There is also a spark screen with a poker, so you can tend to the wood while it’s burning. It has an outer safety ring so you can easily transport if on your next camping trip. It measures 23.5” across, so you can pack a number of people around it.

Best Gas Fire Pit

If you’re not into chopping and collecting wood, the Outland Living Series 401 Brown 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table is right for you. With its tall, slim design, it is great for an outdoor patio or deck. The unit includes a pre-attached three-foot hose with a regulator as well as a eight millimeter black tempered glass table top and a 15.5 lb decorative glass rock set. The stainless steel burner is rated 35,000 BTU for its strong flames and the push button spark ignition system gives you convenient lighting abilities.

Best Small Size Fire Pit

For a smaller space, the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit is just what you’re looking for. The double wall design maximizes airflow and burning potential. There are vent holes on the bottom that allow oxygen to feed the fire, letting the flames rise. It produces an efficient burn with minimal smoke. The singular construction does not require assembly and it includes a heavy-duty carrying case so it can easily be transported. All you need to do to start it is flip the flame ring to ignite the firewood.