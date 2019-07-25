Best Wok to Use At Home

Stop laying on the couch and always relying on Chinese takeout when you have a craving. Whip up some Asian cuisine in your own kitchen with any of these woks. Woks are primarily used for stir fry and rice-based dishes, but they can be used to cook just about anything in a pan. Sauté your vegetables and create some new and exciting meals while combining them all in your favorite sauces. Take a look at the highlighted choices we’ve made for you below and, once you’ve picked up your new wok, you’ll need some taste testers for all the amazing delicacies you’ll be cooking up.

Best Cast Iron Wok

Lodge is known for its brilliant cast iron work and its 14-inch Cast Iron Wok is no exception. The wok is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and has a flattened bottom to give it an even cook when on the stove top. It weighs just under 12 pounds and the more you use the wok, the better the seasoning gets. The cast iron retains heat better than a regular metal wok, allowing you to cook more in a shorter amount of time. The inside surface is smooth without any flaws, giving you a preferred vessel for cooking.

Best Electric Wok

If you want to cook other things on the stove top while using your wok, then the Presto 5900 1500-Watt Stainless Steel Electric Wok is the right choice for you. Built on an aluminum-clad base for quick heating, this wok will cook your food evenly in no time. It can be plugged in and heated up quickly and it will cool down relatively fast after use. It has two loop handles on either side, so transporting it is a breeze. It comes with a wooden spatula to help you stir and a lid to help you steam your vegetables correctly. It measures 17″ x 14″ x 10″, meaning it won’t take up your entire counter and the wok and lid are both dishwasher safe.

Best Wok with a Lid

Boasting a clear lid so you can keep an eye on how your food is cooking, the Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-inch Wok is an excellent choice for browning, cooking and keeping food warm. The reflective surface will last over time and the stainless steel exterior won’t rust. This wok has a flat bottom to give the food a more even cook. It can be used for stir fry, soups and stews and can be used on gas or electric stove tops. It is protected and can be put in the oven for additional cooking uses.