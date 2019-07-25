Did you miss yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well there are still a few free downloads in there so definitely go back and grab them while you still can. Once you’re finished, come back here and you’ll find seven fresh freebies just waiting for you to snag them — including a $25 app packed full of templates and tools for Apple’s iWork suite!

LiveFun – Live photo wallpaper

Normally $0.99.

LiveFun is a simple live wallpaper app to create useful lock screen wallpaper for your iPhone by hiding useful infos in your live photo wallpaper. You can access these useful info by 3D touch. —-features—-

• Calendar – view your monthly events from lock screen

• Class time table – know your schedule never be this simple

• QR code – hide QR codes in your lock screen wallpaper and access it anytime

• List – put your important list there so you dont have to ruin your wallpaper

• Video-to-Live – convert your videos into live photos and choose a cover image

• Photos-to-Live – convert multiple photos into a live photo

• Custom – create unique live photos Live wallpaper only works on iPhone 6s/6s Plus/7/7 Plus/8/ 8 Plus/ X.

When setting the lock screen wallpaper, remember to pinch to make sure the fit.

Download LiveFun – Live photo wallpaper

Cycles – Daily Habit Creator

Normally $0.99.

Finish meaningful tasks every day! With the help of Cycles, you’ll always be motivated to reach for your goals. Whether it be walking the dog, taking out the trash, remembering to stay present, or even drinking water! Building habits is a difficult task and by using Cycles you will be able to keep working towards creating habits in your everyday life. Cycles notifies you periodically throughout the day to keep you on track with building your habit. As you complete your habits, a visual ring will begin to fill showing you your awesome progress. Keeping a daily streak has never been easier. Keep up the hard work and watch your rings start to fill! Cycles gives you the ability to:

– Set as many Cycles as you want

– Set a starting hour for each Cycle

– Customize each cycle separately

– Select which days you want Cycles to notify you

– Use a range of beautiful colors

– Snooze cycles to keep focus and get reminded later

– Mute individual cycles for your convenience

– Use Apple Watch to create, edit, and monitor your progress

– Swipe right or left on your Cycle to reveal quick actions

– Mute or unmute cycles when necessary

– Motivating notification content to keep you reaching your goals

Download Cycles – Daily Habit Creator

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Tuner by which to adjust the pitch and volume of the sound within the video, distort the sound, and add reverb to the sound make the sound have some special effects

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibly adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibly adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

+ Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibly adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes

+ Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color

+ Chromakey video: chromakey by which a block of a particular color (often blue or green) in a video image can be replaced by another color; tap the video image or the color-bar to select the replaced color; provide rich target color scheme: pure color, gradient color, texture image, photo or video; flexibly adjust the threshold sensitivity controls how similar pixels need to be colored to be replaced and the degree of smoothing controls how gradually similar colors are replaced in the image

… === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated

+ Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Download Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Toolbox for iWork

Normally $24.99.

Jumsoft’s Toolbox for iWork is the ultimate companion for Apple Pages and Keynote productivity apps. Thousands of highest-quality customizable items and millions of ways to combine them: everything from fully designed themes, templates, to stunning infographics, to the smallest slide details like clipart and bullets for all occasions. Creating compelling documents, presentations on your iOS devices has never been quicker and easier! Choose monthly, yearly, or lifetime access to all items within the app and get regular content updates to make sure you never run out of creative ideas. Toolbox for iWork makes inspiration easy, work enjoyable, results impactful! *** Requires Apple Pages, Apple Keynote, Apple Numbers.

Download Toolbox for iWork

NoLog

Normally $3.99.

Unlimited messaging with No Logging*. Simple and easy. Unlimited and free. And much more! *No logging – unlike other apps, we don’t keep a copy for your messages and photos on our server.

Download NoLog

Hotspot VPN Unlimited Proxy

Normally $9.99.

Best totally UNLIMITED FREE VPN Proxy servers for all users!

This is the elite version for HOTSPOT VPN, just be faster and faster!

No ADs, no bandwidth limits, no registration or set up required. online security is just 1 click away. Blazing Fast, Ultra Secure, Stable connect, Easy-To-Use interface & Instant Setup HOTSPOT VPN, the fastest & the most reliable VPN service to watch HD videos online, while keeping you 100% safe & secure online. Features:

– Lightning fast connect within 1 second, ultra smooth to watch HD videos online

– Worldwide server coverage with unlimited bandwidth & easy switches

– Stable connection as long as you want

– Incognito browsing for your online security

– East-to-use interface, online security is only one click away

Download Hotspot VPN Unlimited Proxy

Majotori

Normally $2.99.

If you wish for something really hard, Lariat the Witch might appear and offer to make your wish come true if you win a game of trivia, but if you lose, something bad might happen instead. How many lives will your ignorance ruin? Features: · 25+ diverse characters

· 50+ branching storylines

· 1000+ engaging questions for the modern geek

· 4 question categories with customizable frequency of appearance

· A character dying a horrible death because you don’t watch enough anime

· Full support for English and Spanish languages

· Under 150 MB! “Very cute, very endearing. I’ve nothing but positive things to say about the game.”

Rabbit Plays Games “I loved every part of it. I absolutely recommend this game.”

Oober Noob

Download Majotori