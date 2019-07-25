How many times has the dental hygienist told you, “You need to floss more.” For many of us, that happens every time you visit the dentist. Take the preparation into your own hands and keep the scraping and poking during your visit to a minimum with any of these dental picks. While many people think their toothbrush is doing a good job of reducing plaque build-up, it’s never enough. Using floss regularly and brushing your teeth twice a day is a great start, but a dental pick will help you get the hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. Take a look at the highlighted choices below and don’t dread your next dentist visit.

Best Dental Pick for Tartar Scraping

You’ve seen this type of tool each time you’re at the dentist’s office and the Double-Ended Tartar Scraping Tool from Utopia Care is perfect for at-home use. It is made with 100% stainless steel that won’t rust or tarnish. It has hook scrapers on either end to help get between your teeth and near the gums to remove tartar and plaque. It is a long tool with a wide reach and won’t damage tooth enamel. You can wipe the plaque on a tissue until there’s no more left on the blade and you can clean the blades with hydrogen peroxide.

Best Dental Pick Kit

Giving you four different instruments to use at home, the Dental Duty Professional Dental Hygiene Kit has you and your teeth covered. This kit includes a tartar scraper, a dental scaler, a dental tooth pick, and a dental mirror. The mirror won’t fog up in your mouth, allowing you to see exactly what you’re doing. The dental scaler and pick helps you remove any bits of food left in your teeth or gums. These tools will help you remove plaque and stains and keep your teeth looking and feeling fresh. They are made from surgical-grade stainless steel.

Best Floss Pick

To make sure you get the plaque between your teeth, a floss pick is what you need. Oral-B Glide Floss Pick is shred resistant and remains strong during its entire use. It has a patented tension control design, allowing it to slide easily between your teeth. If you squeeze it, it tightens the floss and releasing it lets the floss cover more area. It is easily rinsable, so you can use one for your whole mouth. Plus, the back side is a pick that you can use along the gum line. It comes in a pack of 30 to cover you for a while.