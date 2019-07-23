New limited-time Fios deal combines free YouTube TV with a 100% fiber-optic network

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

With all the streaming platforms that are available out there, consumers are finding more cost-effective ways to watch their shows and enjoy entertainment on the go. These days, streaming content is everything, and you need to have the best internet connection to handle all of that 4K content. Having the ability to stream on multiple devices at the same time isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s a requirement, and Fios is the 100% fiber-optic network that’s up to the task.

Sign up now for an amazing streaming experience and get internet starting at $39.99 per mo., plus a month of YouTube TV. This provides the perfect cord cutting blend of high-speed internet access and streaming live TV channels.

The latest deal from Fios lets you stream all you need on unlimited devices with its 100% fiber-optic network — the network that has a screaming 100/100 Mbps connection starting at only $39.99/month with no annual contract. That’s right, no contract. This affordable option is perfect for cord-cutters looking to save money, and the 100% fiber-optic Fios network ensures a high-quality streaming experience so you can enjoy YouTube TV and any other streaming services you use.

Plus, this offer includes the first month of YouTube TV on us with the purchase of any Fios standalone internet subscription. For those not familiar with YouTube TV, it offers live streaming from over 70 networks, including ABC, ESPN, CNN, Bravo, MLB Network, FX, plus local sports and news, so you can watch your favorite shows or channels virtually anywhere and you won’t even need a cable box.

It has free unlimited DVR storage space so you won’t have to miss your shows and can watch them freely anytime. Plus, you can have up to six accounts per household which means each family member can customize their viewing priorities and keep their shows in one place. YouTube TV also lets three different people use the streams at any given time, allowing for more content consumption at once. You have the option to continue utilizing all the great features YouTube TV offers, it’s only $49.99/month after that initial free month and you can cancel at any time.

Here’s an overview of Fios’ latest offer:

Internet starting at $39.99/mo.

100/100 Mbps (200/200 Mbps in NY DMA)

No annual contract Promo: First month free of YouTube TV.

Here’s some more information on YouTube TV:

$49.99/month, cancel anytime

Live TV streaming from 70+ networks, including local sports and news, no cable box required

Free unlimited DVR storage space

6 accounts for your household

3 simultaneous streams

Enjoy the summer to the fullest by keeping up with your shows and keeping your costs low by grabbing this fantastic limited-time offer. Fios internet starts at $39.99 per month with Auto Pay, plus taxes, equipment charges & other fees. Head over to the Fios website to learn more about this deal and switch to 1 100% fiber-optic network to make your devices happy.