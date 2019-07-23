Best Running Shoe for Women

Going for a morning jog can be a great way to start your day — minus the whole, you know, “running” part. Obviously, we kid, but it’s no secret that running isn’t always the most exciting way to exercise for some people. However, the results certainly can be. What many also don’t realize is that going for a jog can be relatively painless if you have the proper footwear. If you’re a woman looking to find a shoe that helps you get through your daily workout with relative ease, look no further — there are plenty of great running shoes calling your name. Let’s look at some of the best of the best so that going on a quaint morning run no longer feels like you’re hiking Mount Kilimanjaro.

Best Running Shoe for Comfort

In terms of pure comfort, you’re not going to find anything much better on your feet than the ASICS Women’s GEL-Venture 5 Running Shoe. Between their rubber soles and super-soft GEL cushioning system, these shoes will make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. Plus, if you need any additional comfort, the sneakers’ removable foam sockliner accommodates orthotics, so you can go ahead and put custom inserts in for extra foot protection.

Best Running Shoe for Style

If style is paramount when it comes to your running footwear, look no further than the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe. These name brand knit shoes aren’t just stylish; they’re equal parts form and function. With a knit textile upper for breathability and pillow-soft cushioning for all-day comfort, these shoes are great for long jogs on either pavement or the treadmill. And thanks to their classic adidas look, you can even wear them outside of the gym as casual wear.

Best Running Shoe for Versatility

If you’re a workout junkie and running is only a snippet of your everyday regimen, you’re going to want to get a sneaker with increased versatility. The PUMA Women’s Tazon 6 WN’s FM Cross-Trainer Shoe is a great shoe for a variety of exercise routines, whether it be running, hiking, cross-fit, traditional weightlifting, or all of the above. Complete with a rubber sole, breathable EcoOrthoLite sockliner, and a TPU shank for increased stability, these name brand cross trainers are durable, comfortable, and above all else, versatile, giving you a great option for any type of workout on any given day.