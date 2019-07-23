Whether you’re in your office or the comfort of your own home, owning a quality paper shredder for all of your unwanted mail, canceled credit cards or just paperwork with sensitive info is imperative. While paperless billing is becoming increasingly prevalent and a paper shredder might seem antiquated to some, as long as paper exists, so will they. If you’re looking into purchasing one for yourself, a friend, or for your small business, there are a few top-notch machines available on Amazon. Let’s go through the best of ’em.

Best Paper Shredder for Your Home Office

If you simply need one for casual use at home, you can’t go wrong with the DocShred C156-D 12-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper/CD/Credit Card Shredder with 5.5 Gallon Wastebasket Capacity and Window from Bonsaii. This powerful, cross-cut shredder can destroy up to 12 pages at once, as well as credit cards, DVDs, and CDs, and clips on a one-at-a-time basis. It can shred pages into minuscule 1/5 by 1 25/32 inches pieces and doesn’t need to be emptied often, due to its sizable 5.5-gallon built-in wastebasket. Plus, thanks to its high-tech thermal protection system, it rarely overheats, making it a safe and easy option for your home.

Best Paper Shredder for High-Volume Shredding

If you’re tasked with shredding a boatload of paper at your job, the Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 100% Jam Proof Cross-Cut Paper Shredder is adept at handling a high volume of material all at once. This powerhouse of a shredder can handle a whopping 18 sheets of paper per pass and convert them into 397 5/32” x 1-1/2” cross-cut pieces. It’s also capable of destroying credit cards, CDs/DVDs, junk mail, staples, and paper clips. Combine all of that with its 30-minute runtime per 40 minutes of cool downtime, and you have one of the strongest, fastest, and secure shredders on the market.

Best Paper Shredder for Value

In terms of sheer value, the Aurora AS810SD 8-Sheet Strip-Cut Paper, CD and Credit Card Shredder Basket is virtually unmatched. Despite its low price tag, this shredder can get virtually any low-volume shred job done. The 12.8 x 13.0 x 6.5-inch machine can shred up to eight sheets at once at a 9.7 feet-per-minute pace, while also being powerful enough to destroy CDs, DVDs, and staples. Everything is cut into 1/4 inch strips, which may not be as small as the other two models, but it is certainly thin enough to properly conceal any sensitive information you want destroyed.