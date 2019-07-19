Stranger Things 3 brought us another series of remarkable adventures for the brave kids and adults in Hawkins, Indiana, who have successfully managed to battle monsters from the Upside Down again. The story isn’t over, in spite of how things just ended, and a fourth season is already in the works. A new report says that Stranger Things 4 will start shooting as soon as October, which means Netflix likely plans to release it at some point in 2020. Mind you, some spoilers from season 3 follow below, mostly because of that massive cliffhanger in the post-credits scene, so bookmark this post for later if you haven’t already finished season 3.

Stranger Things 3 ended on a hopeful note in spite of the massive sadness that followed the events in the season finale. Everyone seems ready for new beginnings, even if that means having to deal with the next teenage years without having some of your best friends to rely on. And even if that means not having any superpowers on hand.

The Byers and Eleven have departed Hawkins, seemingly leaving behind all the bad memories, but also all the good things in their lives.

Over in Russia, however, a new saga is just beginning. The Russians have been able to trap a monster from the Upside Down and they’re feeding him humans regularly. The Russians also happen to have detained a mysterious American, and everyone hopes that Jim Hopper somehow managed to escape that massive blast at the end of the final episode We would hate to see him trapped in a Russian cell, but at least that would mean he’s still alive.

We have no idea what awaits in Stranger Things 4. Most of these characters will likely be reunited once again, regardless of Hopper’s fate, to crush another invasion attempt from the Upside Down. With that in mind, we’ll point you to this Production Weekly issue that lists Netflix’s Stranger Things 4. Filming is set to commence in October, which means that the whole thing could be completed in time for a 2020 release.

Stranger Things 3 was released on July 4th this summer, with the action in the film taking place around July 4th, 1985. But that doesn’t mean Stranger Things 4 will also hit the streaming service next summer. After all, seasons 1 and 2 premiered in July 2016 and October 2017, respectively. We may very well be looking at Halloween release for season 4 — which would definitely be apropos, since season 4 could very well be the final season of this great show — but Netflix has yet to confirm anything.