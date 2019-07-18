Pixel 3 phones are $300 cheaper if you buy them on Google Fi right now

If you missed out on the Prime Day 2019 phone deals that included a Pixel 3 sale, then we have great news for you, as long as you’re still interested in Google’s latest flagship. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were discounted by $260 earlier this week, which already sounds like a great deal, and a great reason not to buy the Pixel 3a over the Pixel 3. But Google is now ready to cut an extra $40 on both phones, which will let you save a total of $300 on either the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Prices start at $499 and $599 for the 64GB Pixel 3 and 64GB Pixel 3 XL, which is extremely tempting if you’re looking for the best and cheapest new Android phone money can buy. Yes, the Pixel 4 comes out in just a few months, but it’ll be significantly more expensive. The Pixel 3a, meanwhile, doesn’t have the full power of the Pixel 3 and should be ignored as long as the $300 discount is available.

The catch is that you’ll have to get your choice of discounted Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL on Google’s Fi network, which isn’t the worst thing you could consider.

You, a brand new Pixel 3, and $300 off. That’s just perfect chemistry. 🔬✨https://t.co/oGEwuapQLh pic.twitter.com/agWqnHblu6 — Google Fi (@googlefi) July 17, 2019

This is Google’s original way of celebrating the fourth anniversary of its carrier business. Make sure you remember to activate the phone on Fi, even if you plan on using the phone on a different network.

The discounted price will be applied automatically during checkout, 9to5Google says. But fail to activate your Fi subscription within 30 days and you’ll be on the hook for the extra $300:

If Fi is not activated within 30 days of the phone shipment confirmation email, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Payments account to match the full price of the phone.

New and existing Fi subscribers are eligible for the deal, and the sale is valid for as long as supply lasts. However, there is a limit of one unit per person.