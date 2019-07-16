Galaxy Note 10 might be even faster than the S10 and OnePlus 7 Pro, new leak teases

Qualcomm on Monday unveiled a brand new version of its Snapdragon 855 platform that powers several Android flagships this year, including the Galaxy S10 phones and the OnePlus 7 series. At the time, we wondered whether the upgraded 855 Plus would be found inside upcoming Android flagships, including the Galaxy Note 10 and the Pixel 4. Qualcomm is advertising the 855 Plus as a mobile platform for gaming phones, enhanced AR and AI experiences, as well as fast 5G connectivity. A day later, a brand new Note 10 leak tells us the upcoming Samsung might be even faster than the Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 phones. That’s all thanks to a new chip, which isn’t the Snapdragon 855 or its Plus variation.

Samsung insider Ice Universe posted a screenshot on Twitter that shows Geekbench scores for a Galaxy Note 10 phone packing 8GB of RAM and Samsung’s new Exynos 9825 chip. We’re looking at 4495 and 10223 in single- and multi-core tests, which is even higher than the Galaxy S10, closing in the gap with the latest iPhones.

Galaxy Note10 Geekbench

Exynos 9825！ pic.twitter.com/ISIfpFsN5y — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2019

The iPhone XS Max reaches nearly 4800 and 11200 in similar tests while the Exynos-based S10 goes up to 4300 and 9800 in Geekbench. The Snapdragon 855 versions of the Galaxy S10 max out at around 3400 and 10600 in the same tests. As you can see, there are some performance variations in Geekbench between the two chips.

The Note 10 will come in two versions when it comes to processors, just like every Samsung flagship before, including Qualcomm and Samsung silicon.

What’s interesting about this new leak is that the Note 10 is packing an Exynos 9825 chip, an upgraded version of the 9820 that’s found inside the Galaxy S10 phones.

The Exynos 9825 will bring noticeable improvements according to this leaked benchmark. But does that mean the Snapdragon versions of the phone will deliver similar performance gains when it comes to benchmarks? Which brings us to my next question, will the Snapdragon versions of the Note 10 feature the 855 or the 855 Plus platform?

Qualcomm the other day teased a faster performance as well as notable graphics improvements for the 855 Plus without naming any of the companies that will employ the new chip in smartphones launching in the second half of 2019.

Benchmark scores, of course, don’t tell the whole story, and Samsung is one of the companies that was caught cheating in tests in the previous years.