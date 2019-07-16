eBay just launched a slew of new anti-Prime Day deals

Amazon’s second day of Prime Day deals has already started, but that doesn’t mean that Amazon is the only place to shop discounted products in the middle of the summer. All of Amazon’s main rivals have launched deals events of their own, including eBay, which announced several sales in the past few days. The company also has a new CrashSale promotion that covers several exciting products, including gaming consoles, TVs, and plenty of other products.

The sale kicked off on Monday with various deals and will continue all day Tuesday with a bunch of sales that are available over at eBay.com/CrashSale. The sale requires no membership and comes with free shipping on all goods.

Here’s what today’s bonus Crash Sale includes:

Samsung Smart 4K 49 inch QLED TV ($400 off)

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($70 off)

Nintendo Switch 32GB ($35 off)

PlayStation 4 (20% off)

Google Mini (60% off)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (over 50% off)

Gourmia GPC855 SmartPot Pressure Cooker (over 60% off)

Ray-Ban Erika Brown Gradient Sunglasses (over 50% off)

Fjallraven Backpack (31% off)

On top of that, some of the deals launched on Monday might still be available on the site — here’s some of what you might find:

Tech Must-Haves

LG OLED65C8 65″ 4K Smart TV ThinQ (58% off)

Google Home Hub with Google Assistance (64% off)

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with 2 Controllers and 3 Month

Game Pass (23% off)

Game Pass (23% off) Bose QuietComfort 35 Series Wireless Headphones (40% off)

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (35% off)

Kitchen Essentials

Cuisinart GRID-8 5-in-1 Griddle (55% off)

NuWave Brio Digital Air Fryer, 6 Qt, Black (49% off)

SMEG Retro Style 4 Slice Toaster (10% off)

Home Upgrades

Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit (55% off)

Slumber 1 by Zinus 8″ Spring Mattress-In-a-Box (37% off)

Hoover Dual Power Path Max Advanced Pet Carpet Cleaner (46% off)

Fashion and Sportswear

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch (50% off)

adidas Men’s EQT Primeknit Shoes (70% off)

Adidas Women’s NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes (68% off)

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Tortoise 51mm Sunglasses (42% off)

Michael Kors Jet Crossbody (70% off)

Site-Wide Events

Samsung Up to 50% Off

Apple Up to 50% Off

Laptops Under $399.00

TV & Audio Up to 50% Off

Gaming $39.99 & Under

Top Rated Vacuums Under $100

adidas Up to 60% off

Diamonds up to 70% off