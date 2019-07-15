‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-directors announce ‘We Love You 3000 Tour’ with Marvel

Ahead of the in-home release of Avengers: Endgame on options including DVD and Blu-Ray next month (and the July 30 digital release) the co-directors of the massively successful 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have announced a nine-city “We Love You 3000 Tour” that kicks off this weekend in San Diego for Comic-Con and wraps up in Anaheim at the end of August as part of Disney’s D23 Expo.

The tour, the name of which references that heartbreaking line that Tony Stark and his daughter say to each other in Endgame, is being billed as a way for the directors — brothers Joe and Anthony Russo — along with Marvel to say a big thank-you to fans for helping to make the MCU such a generation-defining movie franchise.

As part of the tour, there will be activities for fans and giveaways that include limited edition and autographed prints. City-specific experiences will include a Cleveland, Ohio trolley tour that takes visitors to some of the studio’s filming locations, and there will also be photo booths and much more.

Marvel Studios and #AvengersEndgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have teamed up to launch the #WeLoveYou3000 Tour! As a thank you to fans, the nationwide tour will feature meet & greets with the @Russo_Brothers, giveaways, and more. For details, visit: https://t.co/SnUU6VOcIX pic.twitter.com/lLhWDiDYUU — The Avengers (@Avengers) July 15, 2019

Without further ado, here’s a rundown of what Marvel says you can expect when the tour reaches each of the nine cities, with details from the studio’s announcement today:

July 20 – San Diego

What: Calling all Avengers fans! Join Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and special MCU guest(s) at the IMDboat as they celebrate the in-home release of the film. Costumed guests will be welcomed aboard to participate in a special Marvel Studios Cosplay photo with the Russo Brothers and their special guest(s).

Where: IMDboat – 5th Avenue Landing Marina, Slip 5B (Directly behind the convention center)

Time: Saturday, July 20 at 1:15 – 2:15pm

Festivities: General fans who arrive on-site will be gifted with a free ice cream courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s (while supplies last).

**

July 30 – Seattle

Funko Fan Experience

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives at Funko Headquarters!

Where: Funko Headquarters – Everett, WA

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Festivities: Fan Experience

**

August 8 – San Francisco

Giants Game @ Oracle Park

What: Join the Russo Bros. for Marvel Night at the San Francisco Giants game

Get tickets: Get your tickets for the game now.

Festivities: Select fans will receive a limited-edition exclusive print

**

August 13 – Chicago

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Chicago.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: Fan giveaways courtesy of McDonald’s and an Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

**

August 13 – Torrance, California

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour arrives in Torrance, CA – more details coming soon.

**

August 13 – Miami

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the “We Love You 3000 Tour” as it arrives in Miami.

Where: Best Buy store to be confirmed soon

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

**

August 14 – Minneapolis

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Minneapolis.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

**

August 20 – Cleveland

Best Buy In-Store Event

What: Join the Russo Bros. as the “We Love You 3000 Tour” arrives in Cleveland.

Where: Meet the Russo Bros. and receive a signed exclusive print at a Best Buy to be announced.

Festivities: An Avengers: Endgame photo booth experience.

Additional Activities: Join us for a trolley tour of the city visiting filming locations in Cleveland of your favorite Marvel Studios’ films. Details TBD.

**

August 23- 25 – Anaheim

D23 EXPO – Anaheim Convention Center

What: The “We Love You 3000 Tour” culminates – details to come!