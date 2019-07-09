New AirPods 3 reportedly on track to launch by the end of 2019

Apple refreshed the AirPods only a few months ago, although it was a relatively minor upgrade that included a new H1 chip and a case that can be recharged wirelessly (which was supposed to work with the now-canceled AirPower universal charger). But Apple is expected to launch a third version of its wireless earbuds by the end of the year, complete with a new design, new features, and higher price points.

The news comes from a Wedbush research note seen by 9to5Mac that claims the AirPods 3 will deliver design enhancements as well as waterproofing. That would also explain the higher price points of the new product, although Wedbush doesn’t tell us how much AirPods 3 will cost.

It’s unclear what those design enhancements are, but the AirPods 3 sounds like the first AirPods update to launch after the original that will get a new design. Previous rumors hinted that a redesign might be in the works for Apple’s wireless earphones. The analysts didn’t specify an actual launch date for the AirPods 3.

Wedbush also addressed the 2019 iPhones in the same report, saying it expects Apple to launch three new iPhones this fall that will feature triple cameras (with ultra-wide lenses) for the iPhone 11 and a dual-lens camera for the iPhone 11R. That’s in line with the vast majority of iPhone 11 rumors up to this point.

Wedbush says that iPhone demand is stable, and remains confident that Apple will sell 180 million units this year. Demand in China is steady, according to the analysts, although the market is “tough to navigate” for Apple. Global iPhone demand, meanwhile, is on a “slight uptick.” Wedbush has an outperform rating for Apple stock, eying a $235 price target.