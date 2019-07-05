Huawei’s Android-based operating system might launch alongside the Mate 30 Pro

We’ve known for a long time that Huawei is working on its own operating systems that could be used on devices if it ever had to replace Android and Windows. That scenario unfolded a few weeks ago when the Trump administration placed China’s largest smartphone vendor on a blacklist that prevents it from importing any technology made in the States, whether it’s software or hardware.

Soon after that, we learned that Huawei would use Android for its mobile OS, only a version that’s stripped of everything Android fans love — that means there’s no Google Play and no other Google apps in Huawei’s Android. Then Huawei registered a “HongMeng” trademark in several countries, which is believed to be the name of its OS, and it looks like HongMeng is coming soon.

A report from Huawei Central says that Huawei is inviting people to test its operating system on a new device that might be a Huawei Mate 30 phone. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who also added that Huawei plans to release Hongmeng alongside the Mate 30 phones.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 30 series, including the high-end Pro model that has appeared in several leaks so far, in October and November. The actual launch date is yet to leak, but Huawei is only allowed to do business with American companies until mid-August when the three-month reprieve expires. That is, of course, unless Trump revokes the ban. He said a few days ago that Huawei would be allowed to do business with some tech companies, but no formal change has been made in that regard.

The Mate 30, meanwhile, is Huawei’s second flagship of the year, not counting the Mate X foldable, which will be a niche product for the time being. Not launching the Mate 30 because there’s no operating system available would be a disaster for Huawei. That’s where Hongmeng comes in handy.

But, as I said before, Huawei’s Android will be something hardcore Android users from international markets will not want. A Hongmeng-based Mate 30 Pro would work in China, however, where Google doesn’t have an official presence.