The best-looking Galaxy S10 model ever made is out now, but you can’t buy it

The Galaxy S10 is already a huge success for Samsung, with the phone selling much better than its predecessor. The Galaxy S10 comes in four versions, including a 5G model and one with a flat display, as well as a variety of colors, so you have plenty of options available. However, Samsung did the same thing it does with its flagships, and just released a brand new color option… but if you’re in the US, you can’t get your hands on it.

If you’ve been dying to buy a red Galaxy S10, your wish almost came true, as Samsung started selling the phone in a Cardinal Red color option, which looks genuinely stunning:

Image Source: Samsung

However, you’re going to have to travel to the UK or Switzerland to get yours, because those are the only markets where the Cardinal Red model is on sale right now. Only the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ come in red for the time being, 9to5Google reports, so you’ll have to wait a while longer for the red 512GB S10+ and S10 5G.

Aside from the bright red coat of paint, nothing else changes. You still get a high-end Android phone, featuring a great all-screen display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and multi-lens primary camera.

One other downside of this red Galaxy S10 is that you’ll likely have to pay a steeper price for it. Several reports showed that the Galaxy S10 has lost value since its mid-March launch, which means you can score plenty of great deals on all three models from retailers online and off. The phone is even cheaper if you buy it used. The red option, which is available from carriers right now, will have a price that’s a lot closer to the phone’s original retail cost.

That said, if you have to buy the Galaxy S10 in red, then that’s going to be the price to pay. In addition to the round trip to the UK or Switzerland, of course.