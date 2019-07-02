Next major Windows 10 update’s only cool feature will be… how fast it installs?

You may have already installed Microsoft’s latest major update on your Windows device, but don’t get your hopes up for any stellar features for the next major upgrade. They call them feature releases, and the Windows 10 May 2019 Update that was recently released is the newest one. Coming up is the fall feature update, codenamed 19H2, which is already available to beta testers. However, Microsoft isn’t ready to share any specifics of the 19H2’s main features. Judging from what Microsoft revealed so far, the best and only new thing about Windows 10 19H2 will be the speed of the installation?

In a blog post announcing the “next steps” of evolving Windows 10 servicing ad quality, Microsoft confirmed that 19H2 will be “a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements.” Wait, it gets more exciting, as Microsoft explains how fast the whole thing will go down:

To deliver these updates in a less disruptive fashion, we will deliver this feature update in a new way, using servicing technology (like the monthly update process) for customers running the May 2019 Update who choose to update to the new release. In other words, anyone running the May 2019 Update and updating to the new release will have a far faster update experience because the update will install like a monthly update.

In other other words, it’s really surprising not to see Microsoft drum up any exciting Windows 10 features that would make you want to, you know, experience 19H2 as fast as possible. Sure, performance improvements are a welcomed feature for any OS update, not just Windows 10, and it’s great that Microsoft is transitioning to a new way of updating Windows 10.

Then again, Microsoft teased that more information on new features will be provided as we get closer to the launch. In the meantime, you can sign up for Microsoft’s insider program to check out 19H2 right away, available at this link.