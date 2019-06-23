Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 23)

The single most exciting addition to the Netflix streaming service arrives this Wednesday. It’s not a new season of a popular series or an original movie with a stellar cast. I’m talking about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and if you somehow missed it when it was in theaters last year, you should correct that as soon as possible.

Spider-Verse is genuinely one of the best comic book movies ever made, animated or otherwise, and its arrival on Netflix is a welcome one. Once you’re done watching that a few times, there are several other standouts as well, including Dope season 3, a couple of seasons of Scare Tactics, and an intriguing animes called 7SEEDS.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 23rd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, June 24th

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Tuesday, June 25th

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, June 26th

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Thursday, June 27th

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, June 28th

Saturday, June 29th

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

Departures

Monday, June 24th

Disney’s Mulan 2

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.