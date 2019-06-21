Spider-Man and Venom ‘likely’ to meet up in the MCU at some point

After an unsuccessful attempt to reboot the Spider-Man series with Andrew Garfield, Sony struck a deal with Marvel to bring Peter Parker to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This resulted in the webslinger making a cameo appearance in Captain America: Civil War before starring in his own movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming. But even though Parker has entered the MCU, many other Spider-Man characters haven’t. At least, not yet.

The moment that Sony announced its Venom movie, the first question that many fans asked was whether or it would be set in the same universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming. The seal had been broken, after all, but Sony (or Marvel, or both), opted to keep the two worlds separated. But that might change eventually.

Speaking with CinemaBlend at a recent press junket, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige seemed to suggest that it’s more likely than not that the Eddie Brock we saw in 2018’s Venom will meet Peter Parker:

I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.

It’s not much of a quote, but it does reveal two important pieces of information. First of all, Marvel Studios appears to be game for Venom joining the MCU in some capacity, as Feige didn’t immediately shut the idea down. And secondly, the ball is in Sony’s court when it comes to future plans for Venom. This was a given, as Sony owns the rights to the character, but Marvel appears to have opened the door to yet another collaboration.

In the meantime, Peter Parker will be back on the silver screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.