Report: Samsung sticking with physical buttons on the Galaxy Note 10

We’re likely just a few weeks away from Samsung’s official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10, but until then, the leaks are going to continue springing up on a weekly basis. We already wrote about a new camera feature the Note 10 is expected to ship with earlier today, and now a report about something the phone won’t adopt has appeared. If you were looking forward to pressure-sensitive buttons on the Note 10, you might be out of luck.

On Thursday morning, Android Police reported that the Note 10 would be the first flagship Galaxy phone to do away with physical buttons. As the publication pointed out, the cutouts where the physical buttons are inserted are often the weakest parts of the aluminum frame, and getting rid of them could potentially make a phone more durable. But then a second source reached out to Android Police to debunk the first source.

According to a different “reliable source,” Samsung did indeed have plans to bring pressure-sensitive buttons to the Note 10 line, but those plans have since been shelved. The source claims that Galaxy Note 10 models will ship with physical power and volume buttons, and will also eliminate the Bixby button altogether.

There was no explanation for why Samsung canceled plans to kill physical buttons. Maybe the company just wasn’t satisfied with what it had come up with. Whatever the case, Android Police is confident that physical buttons will be present on the next Galaxy phone, which is expected to debut in August. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the Galaxy S11 will have physical keys, but we’re going to have to wait and see.