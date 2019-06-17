Brand new Pixel 4 leak features the same design that Google confirmed

Responding to a series of recent leaks that claimed the Pixel 4 would have a square-shaped dual-lens rear camera module, Google shocked fans last week by actually releasing a render of the Pixel 4’s rear design which confirmed the rumors. Since then, a prototype of the phone was spotted in the wild in London, just as we learned that Google created three designs for this year’s Pixel flagship, before settling on this model.

A brand new leak, meanwhile, seems to flesh out that reveal — not that we should be surprised at this point.

Posted online by designer/leaker Ben Geskin, the following images show the Pixel 4’s alleged design, and they do look a lot like what we’ve seen before:

Google’s teaser only confirmed the rear design of the phone, complete with its square camera and physical buttons on the side. This being a flagship Pixel model, it won’t feature a headphone jack on the bottom.

On the front, meanwhile, we can only see a front-facing speaker at the top in the other image above, which indicates we’re going to have a bezel or a notch at the top. Recent leaks told us that the Pixel 4 will have a dual-lens camera system on the front, as well as components for 3D face recognition authentication. Also, the leaks claimed Google chose a full bezel instead of an iPhone-like notch at the top of the display.

Geskin didn’t say where the CAD files originate from, but they show a design that’s very similar to what Google revealed and what other designers have imagined (including the render at the top of this post). Google, meanwhile, will unveil the Pixel 4 in October, according to a recent Verizon leak. That gives us four more months of Pixel 4 leaks, which means we’ll probably see the phone’s screen design well before Google announces the Pixel 4 series.