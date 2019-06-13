Best Computer Speakers

Why spend all your time at a computer, listening to terrible audio from your speakers when these incredible and low-cost options are around? Utilizing external speakers can enhance any time spent at a computer for any task. Whether you have a desktop or a laptop, there’s a whole market of options for user-friendly, powerful-sounding computer speakers. From wireless speakers to soundbars, let’s take a look at some options for your next computer speaker system.

Best Small Speakers

The Creative Pebble 2.0 Desktop Speakers are only 4.4 inches wide, which is perfect for minimal desk space availability. A single USB cable links it to a computer so there’s no need for a power adapter. The 45 degree elevated driver allows for strong audio projection. It is very affordable (under $30) and provides quality sound and is consistently one of the best-reviewed speakers.

Best Sound Quality

The Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System lives up to the Bose name when it comes to sound richness and tone. The balanced range of frequencies allows for a natural sound that is described as “lifelike”. For such big sound, the dimensions (13.3” x 11.1” x 7.7”) won’t take up your whole desk area. It plugs into any computer and allows for connection to headphones and other audio devices. Customers have been happy with this setup for years.

Best Soundbar

For a soundbar that does it all, look no further than the TaoTronics Wired Computer Sound Bar . With a sleek design that works well for a computer or a TV setup, the TaoTronics plugs into a USB port and works with any 3.5 mm headphone jack. It can be used with computers, cellphones, tablets, or gaming systems. It has a microphone input that allows for additional usage. The sound quality is highly rated and offers plenty of punch for its size.