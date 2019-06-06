There is no weekend of the year that gamers anticipate more than the weekend before E3. Over the next few days, the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Square Enix will announce new games that will launch over the next year. We might even learn more about Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox consoles, which are codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart. And maybe Nintendo will surprise us with a cheaper Switch as well.

The biggest surprise is that Sony has decided to sit E3 out for the very first time. With a new console in development, and only a few exclusive PS4 titles left to release, Sony has opted to lay low until it has more to share. Will Microsoft and Nintendo be able to take advantage of Sony’s absence? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

EA | Saturday, June 8th – 9:15 AM PT

EA is once again forgoing a traditional press conference this year in favor of an EA Play live stream, and while there will likely be a surprise or two during the event, we know what games EA will be focusing on this year. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the headliner, as we expect to see the first gameplay footage from Respawn’s single-player Star Wars game, but Apex Legends, Battlefield V, and a few sports titles will be present as well.

Most anticipated games: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20

Microsoft | Sunday, June 9th – 1:00 PM PT

If recent leaks are to be believed, Microsoft’s E3 briefing is going to be one of its most exciting yet, with more than a dozen first-party games in store, gameplay footage from the upcoming Halo, and demos of the xCloud cloud gaming service in action. With Sony absent from this year’s show, Microsoft has a chance to dominate the headlines for the entire weekend with a good showing, and it sounds like that’s exactly what it’s bringing to the table.

Most anticipated games: Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Fable reboot

Bethesda | Sunday, June 9th – 5:30 PM PT

So far, the only two games that have been confirmed to appear at Bethesda’s E3 showcase are Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Bethesda’s Todd Howard has also stated that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI (both of which were confirmed last year) will be absent from the showcase, which leaves us somewhat confused about how the developer plans to fill out the presentation. At the very least, we’re intrigued to see how it does so.

Most anticipated games: Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, TES VI (just let me dream)

Devolver Digital | Sunday, June 9th – 7:00 PM PT

The less I know about Devolver Digital’s otherworldly press conferences, the better. That said, the publisher has said that it will reveal four new games during its conference, “with one being available to purchase with money immediately and another releasing later but priced at something like $5,000.”

Most anticipated games: Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, My Friend Pedro, Eitr

PC Gaming Show | Monday, June 10th – 10:00 AM PT

PC Gamer and a variety of PC game publishers and developers are teaming up for the fifth straight year to bring the PC Gaming Show back to E3. Here are some of the companies that will make an appearance:

Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Coffee Stain Studios, Digital Extremes, Raw Fury, Epic Games, Funcom, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Tripwire Interactive

In addition to a dozen or more new games, we also expect to hear about more exclusives for the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft | Monday, June 10th – 1:00 PM PT

Although there’s still time for someone else to take the crown, Ubisoft is this year’s leakiest studio ahead of E3 2019. Both Roller Champions (a competitive, online roller derby game) and Watch Dogs Legion leaked online in the weeks ahead of E3, and now we’re not sure how many new games Ubisoft has left to unveil. In addition to those two leaked titles, Ubisoft is also expected to provide updates on its live games, including The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and For Honor. If you want to know more about Beyond Good and Evil 2, just watch this.

Most anticipated games: Watch Dogs Legion, Roller Champions, Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Kinda Funny Games | Monday, June 10th – 4:30 PM PT

The team over at Kinda Funny Games is helping to fill in the gaps left by Sony’s absence with a showcase of its own that will feature over 60 indie games. Similar to the PC Gaming Show, we should expect to see some new games, as well as gameplay footage from games that have been previously announced.

Square Enix | Monday, June 10th – 6:00 PM PT

For the first time since it began hosting its own press conference at E3, Square Enix might be the biggest draw of the show. Not only are we likely to hear more about the Final Fantasy VII remake, but we’ll also get a first look at Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers game, which is said to feature single-player and multiplayer gameplay, as well as customization options for the heroes. Anything else we see at the conference is a bonus.

Most anticipated games: Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII, Dying Light 2

Nintendo | Tuesday, June 11th – 9:00 AM PT

Image Source: Nintendo

Another beneficiary of Sony’s E3 sabbatical, Nintendo needs to bring its A game to E3 2019, as the release schedule for the Switch has been only slightly more palatable than that of the Wii U. The good news is that we know a bunch of high-profile games are in the pipeline, including Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, a Link’s Awakening remake, and a new Animal Crossing. More information on all of these titles, as well as a few surprises, should make for an entertaining E3 stream.

Most anticipated games: Animal Crossing, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Link’s Awakening