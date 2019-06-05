Every free NES game added to Nintendo Switch Online in June 2019

The selection of free NES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers has fluctuated rather drastically over the months, but the three “classic” titles being added to the library in June are easily the least exciting we’ve seen since the service launched. I’m honestly not even sure what the highlight of this collection is supposed to be, but I assume it’s Double Dragon II, since it’s the first game that Nintendo listed on the press release.

With E3 2019 just days away, let’s hope that Nintendo has some big news in store for its live stream event, because the company has clearly run out of worthwhile NES games to give away. More than ever, it’s time to expand to SNES games (or even better, N64 games), because this just isn’t going to cut it.

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES games available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on June 12th:

Double Dragon II: The Revenge : Billy and Jimmy Lee, the Double Dragons, are back to avenge the loss of Marian. In their quest to defeat the evil Shadow Warriors, Billy and Jimmy must complete nine missions, facing deadly street gangs, ninjas and huge mutant fighters. Can Billy and Jimmy contend with the enemies placed before them and ultimately save the world?

Volleyball : Enjoy a game of volleyball as you spike for a point, slam a perfect serve and make a save that wins the game for your team. As captain, you'll lead your team through a fast-paced warm-up round, and then quickly move into the heat of real volleyball competition. The first team to 15 points wins the set, and the first team to win three sets takes the match.

City Connection: After breaking into an exclusive paint store in New York City, you're on the run from the cops! Carrying leaky 10-gallon cans of paint, drive over every mile of New York City highways before catching a boat to England. From there, you will go on a tour of the world, avoiding the police and leaking paint everywhere you go.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99, but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.