You might have missed the most promising new feature of iOS 13

iOS 13 might not be the huge leap forward that some Apple fans anticipated, but it does include a range of upgrades that will greatly improve the iOS experience. One that we’ve yet to highlight is called Optimized Battery Charging, and while it doesn’t sound all that exciting, it might be the best addition of iOS 13.

As MacRumors explains, Optimized Battery Charging can be found in the Battery Health section of the Settings app. “To reduce battery aging,” the description reads, “iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80% until you need to use it.” And by doing so, it can extend your battery’s lifespan.

In other words, if you plug your iPhone in overnight (as many of us do), it will no longer zip straight to 100% and sit at full capacity for hours while you sleep. Instead, it will charge up to 80% while you’re sleeping and then finish charging the remaining 20% an hour or so before you wake up. Keeping your iPhone at 100% capacity while plugged in for hours at a time is bad for the battery, so with iOS 13, your battery may end up lasting longer.

Whenever smartphone customers are asked about the features and upgrades they most want to see on their next phone, improved battery life is always at or near the top of the list. While iOS 13 likely won’t make your battery last any longer on a day-to-day basis, you might end up squeezing an extra few weeks or months from the battery over the course of years thanks to the Optimized Battery Charging feature, which is huge.