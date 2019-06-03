Here’s the first footage of Beyonce’s Nala in the ‘Lion King’ remake

“Simba, you have to take your place as king.”

We’re almost a month out now from another of Disney’s hugely anticipated 2019 releases, with the live-action remake of The Lion King set to hit theaters on July 19. And on Monday, Disney dropped a new trailer giving us the first idea of how Nala will look and sound — Nala, being the character voiced by Beyonce, who joins a star-packed cast that includes everyone from Donald Glover to Seth Rogen, John Oliver, James Earl Jones and Billy Eichner lending their voices to bring the film’s beloved characters to life.

That line about Simba taking his place as king is the first thing we hear spoken by Nala in the 30-second clip released today, which you can watch above. “We need you,” she implores to Glover’s all-grown-up Simba. “Come home.” The footage goes on to include a variety of other snippets that fans will recognize, like Simba’s battle with his evil uncle Scar.

Today’s is the first trailer released that includes the voice of Beyonce, who of course is one of the biggest music stars on the planet and who will be singing in the movie too, along with Glover. The Grammy winner was reportedly director Jon Favreau’s first choice for the role of Nala, rounding out a strong cast that’s just one of several reasons the prognosticators are already hinting that The Lion King could post an incredibly strong opening weekend box office haul once it’s released.

Estimates as of May 24 were for The Lion King to take in between $180 million and $230 million during its opening weekend. That’s according to Box Office Pro, which as of May 24 was forecasting a $201 million opening weekend for the movie. Something that certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the affection many Disney fans still have for the animated original that was released back in 1994.