Big iOS 13 leak might show us the fix for the iPhone’s awful volume indicator

It’s June 3rd, which means Apple will kick off this year’s WWDC edition in just a few hours. As in previous years, the event will be about software updates, as Apple will introduce upgrades for all its operating systems, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Without a doubt, iOS 13 will be the star of the show, Apple’s most popular OS ever. While we already have a good idea what to expect from iOS 13 this year thanks to a series of leaks and renders, not all the new features have been leaked, and we might be in for a few good surprises. One thing that has leaked, and it’s long overdue concerns volume controls. Apple will finally replace that annoying volume HUD with something less irritating, and we have a brand new leak that shows us one of the purported concepts Apple developed for it.

Posted online by leaker/designer Ben Geskin, the following image supposedly comes from an early March iOS 13 build.

iOS 13.0 (17A3457I) Early March build with the new Volume Indicator pic.twitter.com/YBehX8RIPZ — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 2, 2019

The volume indicator is placed on the right side of the phone and looks a lot like the indicators that you get in Control Center, so it makes a lot of sense.

However, the placement is less than perfect, assuming this leak is real, as the volume indicator does a poor job covering the elements placed in the right display “ear,” including the battery life indicator and wireless connectivity. Not to mention that you can hardly tell there’s a volume indicator on top of the app, given the color choices.

Here’s another visual of the concept, next to a concept from the same leaker:

I think this is definitely not final version of the new volume indicator. It's just too rough, taken straight from Control Center. pic.twitter.com/aljkiYhKD5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 2, 2019

Separately, Geskin posted an image that shows the new Reminders design for iOS 13, with Dark Mode enabled, although this hardly qualifies as a leak. It’s more of a bad photoshop. However, the leaker says it comes from the same March iOS 13 build:

iOS 13 – Dark Mode – New Reminders app pic.twitter.com/klr5sR3rph — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 3, 2019

A few days ago, the iPad Reminders app design did leak, showing some of the new changes coming to the Mac and iPhone apps.

Thankfully, we’ll soon see the main features of iOS 13, including Dark Mode, the new apps, and the new volume HUD, as the opening WWDC keynote starts streaming at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.