This is what the Galaxy Note 10 will look like

A series of leaks claimed in the past few weeks that the Galaxy Note 10 would sport a different design than the Galaxy S10. The phone will respect the same design principles — Infinity-O screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and triple-lens camera on the back or better — but it’ll deliver a few notable changes. The punch-hole camera would be placed right in the center, not near the corners as it’s the case for the Galaxy S10 phones. Furthermore, the rear camera design of the Galaxy S10 is also going away. Instead of a central module placed in the center of the top half of the phone, the triple-lens camera will reside near one of the corners, likely the left one, as its the case for most smartphones, including the iPhone, and Huawei’s flagships.

We already saw a bunch of Note 10 renders created using these rumors, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the new Galaxy Note phone. But the following render, created with the help of an actual Galaxy S10 phone, gets us even closer to what the Note 10 will look like. Using a real-life photo of a Galaxy S10+, Samsung insider Ice Universe posted this Galaxy Note 10 render:

Which one do you like? pic.twitter.com/Dctq2fuXUr — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 29, 2019

The phone on the right shows the Galaxy S10+ phone, with its curved Infinity-O display. The dual-lens hole-punch camera is placed in the top right corner. The phone on the right is a photoshop job. The Galaxy S10+ has been turned into a Note 10 by hiding the dual-lens selfie camera and placing a single-lens front camera in the middle of the screen.

However, the render is just good enough to give us an idea of what the Note 10 will look like. For years now, the Galaxy Note has lost one of its main advantages over the Galaxy S line, the size. That’s because Samsung introduced its all-screen Infinity screens and simultaneously increased the overall size of the phone. Therefore, the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ will be almost as big, if not exactly as big, as one of two Galaxy Note 10 phones Samsung is working on.

Several rumors claimed that Samsung would launch the Note 10 in two sizes, a first for the series, and each model will have a corresponding 5G version.

The Galaxy Note 10 will still feature a built-in stylus, just like every other Note phone, which will be found on the left side of the phone.

Samsung will surely launch the Note 10 in August, just like in previous years, several weeks before Apple starts selling its newest iPhones.