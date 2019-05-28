OnePlus 7 Pro goes head-to-head with Galaxy S10 Plus in new speed test

After an endless number of leaks, which seems to be par for the course for Android handset manufacturers these days, the OnePlus 7 Pro was officially introduced about two weeks ago. And while it’s sometimes easy to get bogged down with a seemingly endless stream of new Android handsets, the OnePlus 7 Pro brings a whole lot to the table and is definitely worth paying close attention to if you want a premium Android experience.

Spec wise, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a screamer. Whether we’re talking about the device’s display, performance, battery, or wildly intriguing camera scheme, the OnePlus 7 Pro is impressive across the board. For now, though, we’re gonna focus on speed. And in particular, we’re gonna hone in on how fast the OnePlus 7 Pro is relative to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10+.

Before getting into it, it’s worth noting that both devices sport the same Snapdragon 855 chipset. Memory wise, the OnePlus 7 Pro boasts 12 GB of RAM while the Galaxy S10+ ships with 8GB of RAM.

With that out of the way, the folks over at PhoneBuff recently pitted the OnePlus 7 Pro against the S10+ in order to see which smartphone is best in class when it comes to outright speed. Keep in mind, the S10+ is a beast unto itself and has outperformed Apple’s iPhone XS Max in a handful of speed tests over the past few weeks.

As evidenced by the video below, both devices start off neck and neck when engaging in rudimentary tasks. The OnePlus 7 Pro, though, gains an early lead once both devices start processing a video clip. When the dust settled, the OnePlus 7 Pro finished the first round of testing 7 seconds faster than the S10+, a lead that the S10+ simply couldn’t make up.

PhoneBuff has been pitting flagship devices against one another for quite some time now, and their updated smartphone speed rankings now comes in as follows:

OnePlus 7 Pro Galaxy S10 Plus iPhone XS Max Galaxy S10 Huawei P30 Pro

Of course, we’ll presumably have a new speed test champion once Apple rolls out the iPhone 11 later this year, and then the cycle will begin all over again.