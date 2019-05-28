OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus

OnePlus 7 Pro goes head-to-head with Galaxy S10 Plus in new speed test

Yoni Heisler
May 28th, 2019 at 6:04 PM

After an endless number of leaks, which seems to be par for the course for Android handset manufacturers these days, the OnePlus 7 Pro was officially introduced about two weeks ago. And while it’s sometimes easy to get bogged down with a seemingly endless stream of new Android handsets, the OnePlus 7 Pro brings a whole lot to the table and is definitely worth paying close attention to if you want a premium Android experience.

Spec wise, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a screamer. Whether we’re talking about the device’s display, performance, battery, or wildly intriguing camera scheme, the OnePlus 7 Pro is impressive across the board. For now, though, we’re gonna focus on speed. And in particular, we’re gonna hone in on how fast the OnePlus 7 Pro is relative to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10+.

Before getting into it, it’s worth noting that both devices sport the same Snapdragon 855 chipset. Memory wise, the OnePlus 7 Pro boasts 12 GB of RAM while the Galaxy S10+ ships with 8GB of RAM.

With that out of the way, the folks over at PhoneBuff recently pitted the OnePlus 7 Pro against the S10+ in order to see which smartphone is best in class when it comes to outright speed. Keep in mind, the S10+ is a beast unto itself and has outperformed Apple’s iPhone XS Max in a handful of speed tests over the past few weeks.

As evidenced by the video below, both devices start off neck and neck when engaging in rudimentary tasks. The OnePlus 7 Pro, though, gains an early lead once both devices start processing a video clip. When the dust settled, the OnePlus 7 Pro finished the first round of testing 7 seconds faster than the S10+, a lead that the S10+ simply couldn’t make up.

PhoneBuff has been pitting flagship devices against one another for quite some time now, and their updated smartphone speed rankings now comes in as follows:

  1. OnePlus 7 Pro
  2. Galaxy S10 Plus
  3. iPhone XS Max
  4. Galaxy S10
  5. Huawei P30 Pro

Of course, we’ll presumably have a new speed test champion once Apple rolls out the iPhone 11 later this year, and then the cycle will begin all over again.

Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR
