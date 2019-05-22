We dug through more than 300 discounted iPhone and iPad apps on Wednesday morning to find the best of the bunch, and we came up with six different apps and games that are all on sale for free for a limited time. There are also still a few app sales on yesterday’s list that haven’t yet ended, so be sure to go back and check it out if you missed it.

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Translator app free

Normally $0.99.

Translate any word or sentence in any app. This app enables you to translate any word or sentence in any location on your iPhone/iPad. You can translate in:

– Mail

– Browser

– Facebook

– YouTube

– Instagram

– Snapchat

– Whatsapp

– Twitter

– And much more. Quick Translate supports these languages:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azeerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish, Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Nyanja (Chichewa), Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal, Brazil), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala (Sinhalese), Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tagalog (Filipino), Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

TaskCat – Simple Todo Tasklist

Normally $0.99.

TaskCat Plus – The Fastest To-Do / GTD / Task Manager User friendly & streamlined to-do list app that will actually help you get things done. Fast swiping task list with no menus or sub-menus. Just add, go about your day, cross it out, and pick a new task to do. Also keep your lists in-style with customizable backgrounds. Have secure information? Password protect your lists & identify intruders.

If someone enters the wrong pin, their picture gets taken and stored securely. Multiple Devices? Backup your lists on iCloud and easily recover them onto all your iOS devices. Features:

– Intuitive Gesture Based Interface

– Easily share tasks to the “Today List”

– Use multiple devices with iCloud Backup

– Fluid Navigation

– Swipe to cross out

– Delete a single task

– Quick entry of new tasks

– Uncross by swipe

– Move tasks to different lists

– Change and customize the backgrounds

– Easily touch and drag reorder tasks

– App Badge on the Home Screen

– Quickly recycle a list for reuse

– Attach a photo with your task.

– Highlight important tasks.

– Password protected lock screen takes a photo of the intruder automatically. Advanced Controls:

– Hold the right Arrow to jump to the last page (Red)

– Hold the left Arrow to jump to the first page (Today)

– Tap the arrows to move between pages, instead of swipe

– Double/Triple tapping an arrow will move multiple pages

– Tap title to change it

– Quickly reorder within a list using grip bars

– Lock a page by using the gears and entering a pass-code

– Insert into a list using the (+) in the modify dialog

– Tap left circle of an item to quickly share it with today

– Hold colored arrow on today to jump to originating page

– You can jump to the last page by holding the right arrow

– Also, you can jump to the today page by holding left arrow Real User Reviews: “A great to-do/list app that is not only nice graphically, but also very functional and handy to use.” – Momma Rainw “Great app. Simple to use. I uninstalled 2 for this one. Overall very good”- BigHosssBenji “The only “list” type app I’ve downloaded and actually found useful”- TracyL

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

EQ Player Plus

Normally $3.99.

The best equalizing technologies are applied for you who want to experience true sound.

No more complex settings, just touch the EQ sliders and feel the true sound today. Now, I decided to make it a free app!

If you liked it, just buy me a cup of coffee! :) The eqPlayer has shown the best EQ performance since 2012.

Now, eqPlayer Plus 5.0 has been released!

It supports EZ Mode Equalizer

16 Band Equalization with Bandwidth(Q) control.

It supports Undo / Redo ! Enhanced sound engine!

The user interface is completely changed and it supports iPad! (Universal App) and more new features! You can control equalizer the most easy and user-friendly way! Now you can control the frequency of eqband, so you can be the sound technician! ** User’s review on the eqplayer Michael ***

This eq is awesome & works how an eq is supposed to.

This eq is INSERTED into the signal so it truly affects the sent signal unlike most other els which attenuate all other frequencies to make the “apparent” selected frequencies volume louder. Kelvin ***

I love this EQ bcuz I can get my music as loud as I like with my sound set clear and with plenty of bass. Oy-***

I was looking for an iPad-only app, and tested a slew, but stumbled into this one and stayed; for those that actually lived EQ’s and Dolby .. you’ll know what I mean. Let’s give wings to your earphone!

eqPlayer Plus turns your earphone into high quality headphone!

Now, you can experience high quality headphone sound with 10-band equalizer and 3D sound effector!

You can also effectively manage your songs using user friendly playlist management. ——————————- ** Major feature list is as below.

0. Very simple User Interface!

1. 16-band equalizer.

2. 3D reverb effector.

3. Adjusting frequency is available

4. iPad support (Universal app)

5. Unlimited preset management (Basic Presets : Normal, Club,Classic, Live, 3D Concert, 3D Hall, Vocal, High Bass, High Treble)

4. Unlimited playlist management.

6. iPod music library importing

7. Shuffle/Sequential/Repeat support

8. Music seeking

9. Swipe gesture to next or previous track.

10. Timer support

11. Fine volume control ** Also It is integrated with iPhone play environment.

1. It supports background music play

2. Play control in lock screen.

3. You can use the remote controller in your earphone.

4. For bluetooth users, no problem, you can use it!!!

