Watch Tesla’s ‘Sentry Mode’ capture two men keying a Model 3 for no reason

This past February, Tesla introduced a new security feature dubbed Sentry Mode. As the name subtly implies, Sentry Mode takes advantage of the array of video cameras on Tesla vehicles in order to capture 360-degree video when an incident like an attempted break-in occurs. Naturally, the cameras aren’t rolling non-stop and only spring into action when a sensor detects something out of the ordinary.

Since the feature started rolling out to users a few months ago, we’ve already seen all sorts of interesting footage, including a string of videos that depict individuals who, for reasons that remain unclear, decide to vandalize parked Tesla vehicles.

The latest example was posted to YouTube earlier today and shows two men scratching their keys against a Tesla for no apparent reason. In the build-up to the incident, we see the two men feign as if they’re interested in a pickup truck parked right next to the Tesla. Before long, though, their overarching objective is clear as one of the men quickly pulls out his keys and scratches the Tesla all along the passenger side door.

The men then quickly walk away and, following that, the video footage captures the men laughing it up.

But wait, there’s more!

The video ends with one of the individuals entering the aforementioned pickup truck and with the other giving the parked Tesla yet another round of scratches.

The incident went down in Sacramento and, as you might expect, there’s now an effort to identify the two men in question and bring them to justice.

Interestingly, we saw a similar video make the rounds just last month when a woman with two kids slyly scratched a parked Model 3 with her keys. In that particular instance, the woman was subsequently identified and arrested.