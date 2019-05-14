If you missed yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, definitely go back and check it out as soon as you can — there are still a few freebies to be found in that post. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find six fresh iOS apps on sale in Tuesday’s roundup.

SonoControls: Widget for Sonos

Normally $2.99.

This widget solves the problem all Sonos users have: to control a list of all your zones from your notification screen without the need to unlock your iPhone or launch the Sonos app. SonoControls gives you Sonos volume and track controls for ALL your zones, as a widget on your Today Notification screen. This widget is accessible on your WiFi network, even when your Sonos is not playing! Great to come home and start your music, without the need to unlock your iPhone or launch the Sonos app. See it in action on YouTube: https://bit.ly/sonocontrolsmovie Just swipe and control your Sonos system.

• Control all your Sonos speakers from the Today Notification screen

• Volume up, down, mute, play, pause, next, previous track

• Works great together with the official Sonos app! It adds a handy widget to your Today screen, even when your iPhone is locked

• Need to switch playlists? Simply tap the track/artist name text to start the official Sonos app (when installed)

• SonoControls is an independent and unofficial app, and is not affiliated with Sonos in any way.

• Clean layout with nicely sized controls and album artwork

• Works with both a single or multiple controllers, grouped and paired

• Show or hide speakers. Pick the speakers you’d like to see in your widget, and change the order of your speakers

• Show grouped speakers as a group, or as individual speakers

• The widget scales size to fit on the screen, but you can also pick your favourite size manually

• Set the volume precision to your taste, and limit the maximum volume to protect your ears

• Designed and built by somebody who uses his own Sonos system daily!

• No configuration needed, the app finds your Sonos system automatically. If you group or ungroup controllers with the Sonos app, just use the refresh button in the SonoControls app to see the new grouping

• Works for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

• Some Sonos network configurations do need manual IP address configuration, which is quite easily done in the App, tab settings. Need setup support? Contact me on sonocontrols@devmobile.nl for personal support. Thank you!

Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam

Normally $1.99.

Goodak Edit for quick and straight forward editing, a unique way to add artwork, beautiful message, photos of your daily life and traveling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Be a part of this awesome design expression through photography. Find your special design tools, get creative and inspired using a fun list of hand artwork created by us, our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. UNIQUE FEATURE

• Easily add text to photos.

• Enhance your images with magic filters.

• Blend photos to create your unique style.

• Filters specially designed for perfect selfies.

• Create personal quotes & event posters.

• Travel posts and social media posts. Thanks for using Goodak Edit! We’re working on new features and constantly working to improve your experience!

mySolar – Build your Planets

Normally $4.99.

Play as a God, build your own solar. Roaming the universe to collect GP (God point) and MP (Mass point) to grow your solar. Defeat all emery solars, absorb their resources. Freely build your dream planets.

Sniper Shooter Stickman 3 Fury

Normally $9.99.

After version Sniper Shooter Stickman 2 Fury, we are introduction next version 3D, This game is named: Sniper Shooter Stickman 3 Fury – Now Kill Shot Bravo – The best action games & sniper games of stickman for mobile – The fastest game on store has been return! If you like previous version of this game or quick casual games, this is a Non-stop Action game that you will love! Now our stickman return with 3D Graphics ! Better and more beautiful. Do you want to test your reaction with Kill Shot ? Use Kung Fu with gun be like Japanese Ninja Warriors or China martial-art Master, Thai Fighter and Become sniper assassin silent. Pick up a gun and counter strike a hundred , a thousand of stickmen hunter, stickman Zombie (These stickman was evolute from black from red) . Let attack all striker to defend. Fast, faster , fastest ! Don’t need be a sniper, a gunner, a gun shooter , and have not to run, you only need tap tap and tap to destroy all enemies in stickman war. Play game and join in endless cartoon wars because enemies will revenge you anytime . ********* How to play ************* – You must destroy killer stickmen from Top, Middle , Bottom at screen. – Contract : 200 point = 10 coins. – Perform combo chain as long as possible to receive bonus point ! – Use coins to buy modern weapons in the shop. – Use coins to buy stickman character you like. – Use coins to buy new scenario ( each scenario has a different feature). ****** Weapon System ******** – Pistol ( Desert Eagle) – Colt 1911 – Colt 1911 Golden – AK-47 – Thompson – Revolver – AK Future – Revolver Future – Shot Gun (Hunting gun) – Sniper Rifle ( AWP) – Sniper Rifle ( AWP Golden) – Angel Rifle – Fire Hand – Kamehameha – Hunter’s Spear ****** Feature ****** – You can choose so many weapon to destroy enemy. – You can customise your stickman with thousand of costume ( Woku, Angel, Demon, Mafia, Hunter, Bat Stickman, Super Stickman, Nerd, Universe boy, Gentleman, Punk, Street boy…) – Compare score with all people on the world. – Take picture and share your high score with all Social Friend be like Facebook, Twitter, Zalo, MySpace, Instagram … – Reach top of the world with world ranking system. – Play game anywhere and anytime ! Because Sniper Shooter Stickman 3 Fury doesn’t require you always online. You can play it on the street, in the plane, in the subway, in the car on the road, even in a temple. OK ? Just simply is offline game ! **********Coming soon********** – Multiplayer online ! ( It will have a league for all stickman ).

BigfootMoji

Normally $2.99.

It’s looking a little squatchy out there. There is only one thing to do when this happens…send squatchy emojis. Are you a Bigfoot fan, believer, enthusiasts? Maybe you just like to send funny emojis. Maybe you had an encounter…. Maybe you just think it’s a little Squatchy out there… Either way..you need to send this to your Bigfoot / Squatch friends.

BP Healthy – Blood Pressure +

Normally $1.99.

Three Years of research, in-depth analysis, consultations and testing led to creation of an ingenious app which guides and encourages you to the perfect BP Healthy day. ***** KEY FEATURES BP HEALTHY *****

Track daily the most important factors of your BP Healthy day Guidance on what you should be doing each day for the perfect BP Healthy day – what to eat and why, what activities to do and why! Daily reminders to help you stay on track, featuring our how-to video and easy to follow guide to ensure 100% accuracy on readings.

Log of your daily BP readings

Analysis of your BP readings against the 30 parts of your perfect BP Healthy day to encourage you to stay on track by seeing how your BP reduced the more you do and do what you need to do to control your BP naturally.

