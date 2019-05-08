Best Buy already has a great deal on Google’s brand new Pixel 3a phones

For the first time, Google yesterday used its annual I/O developer event to introduce new smartphone hardware in the form of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. The names don’t exactly roll off the tongue but the devices themselves are quite compelling. In a nutshell, Google’s new Pixel 3a line is designed to give users a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price point. In many ways, the Pixel 3a is being positioned in a similar vein as the iPhone SE that Apple inexplicably and frustratingly discontinued last year.

Pricing on the Pixel 3a line is more than reasonable, with the Pixel 3a starting at $399 and the Pixel 3a XL starting at $479. And while some budget-oriented phones tend to skimp on the features, the Pixel 3a devices offer a whole lot of bang for the buck and may very well prove to be a sleeper hit for Google. The devices are already available for purchase via major carriers but there are some intriguing Pixel 3a deals to be had if you head on over to Best Buy.

Specifically, if you buy an unlocked Pixel 3a you can pick up a $100 gift card, essentially bringing the price of the devices down to $299 and $379, respectively. You’ll also get a $100 gift card on an installment plan if you activate your Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL on Sprint. The gift card for activation via Verizon or AT&T checks in at $50.

The aforementioned offer is valid until May 18th, so if you’re in the market for a new Android device and aren’t keen on splurging on a flagship device, it’s probably worth taking a look at the Pixel 3a. Full details on Best Buy’s Pixel 3a deal can be viewed over here.

Meanwhile, you can also get a $100 credit to the Google Store if you pick up a Pixel 3a from Google before May 19.