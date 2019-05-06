Watch a Tesla Model 3 quickly swerve and avoid an accident at the last second

It’s a shame that much of the narrative surrounding Tesla these days centers on the company’s stock price, Elon Musk’s shenanigans on Twitter, or other trivial details that don’t truly capture some of the impressive automotive innovations Tesla has rolled out at a slow and steady pace over the years.

Even today, a talking head on CNBC proclaimed that the ‘Tesla dream’ had come to an end and that the reality is that Tesla simply is unable to execute as promised. But if we move past the talking points, there’s a lot of good news lurking beneath the surface. As a prime example, the number of Tesla vehicles on the road has exploded in recent years. To this point, Tesla deliveries from Q1 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019 jumped by an astounding 110%. In turn, we’ve seen a discernible uptick in videos depicting Tesla vehicles on Autopilot avoiding potentially tragic collisions.

The latest example was posted to Reddit earlier today and depicts a Model 3 swerving out of harm’s way after being rear-ended and almost careening into a car ahead:

“This morning I was rear ended coming to a stop by a lady driving about 40-50 mph,” the uploader of the video notes. “The swerve in the video is not me. I don’t really remember in the moment but I think it was the Tesla that avoided the front collision. Saved me from bigger damage.”

Now is it possible that the driver instinctively swerved to the left to avoid the car ahead and simply doesn’t remember? Of course. That said, there are rumblings on the Reddit thread that Tesla will take a look at the logs and see exactly what happened.

Interestingly enough, this is the second Autopilot video we’ve seen make the rounds in just the last two weeks:

My Model 3 saved my family from a crash today. A pickup in my right lane suddenly jumped into my lane and see how this guy reacted. It is amazing.@Tesla @elonmusk .. can't thank enough. @teslaownersSV pic.twitter.com/LCyL3jynRw — Raghu Konka (@RaghuKonka) April 22, 2019