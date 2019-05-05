This is the brand new OnePlus 7 Pro, and it looks fantastic

We saw the OnePlus 7 Pro design leak a bunch of times in the past few months, and we already know the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be a lot different from what we’ve seen in the past from the company. We’re looking at a notchless all-screen phone with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple-lens camera on the back, and curved display edges that will make you think of Samsung’s flagship phones. With less than two weeks to go until the phone’s launch, we now have official press renders of the Pro so we can see exactly what’s in store… and it looks fantastic.

The same trusted leaker who posted details about previous unreleased OnePlus phones on Twitter, OnePlus 7 series included, is behind this latest leak. As you’ll see in the following sets of photos, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come in at least a couple of different colors, including Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey:

Here are some individual renders of the phone without any watermarks! First up my favourite Nebula Blue variant! Mirror Grey individual images in the next tweet. Please credit if you use these images… Also, I hope I get the Almond Colour variants images soon! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/AT09MOnbt3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 2, 2019

The renders tease the same features we’ve mentioned before, including the “edge” all-screen display and the triple lens camera. We don’t get to see the selfie camera in action, but it’s believed to be similar to what we’ve seen from other Chinese phones with pop-up selfie cameras. The renders also tell us that we should expect a very tiny camera bump on the back, which is good news.

Just like the notch or Infinity-O display, you’ll get used to the sliding selfie camera design, a design compromise that allows companies like OnePlus, Oppo, Lenovo, and others, to maximize the display-to-body ratio. Meanwhile, the entry-level OnePlus 7 that will share many specs with the Pro version is likely to feature a water drop notch just like the OnePlus 6T phones from last year. Additionally, a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G model will launch in select markets where 5G service is available.

OnePlus will launch the new phones on May 14th, with sales expected to start soon after the press event.