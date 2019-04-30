This could easily be the most exciting iPhone 11 rumor so far

Apple is widely expected to launch three iPhones this year, the direct successor of last year’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. A variety of iPhone 11 rumors — that’s what we’re calling the 2019 iPhones right now — have shown us the purported design of the next devices. They’ll look almost exactly as the current models when it comes to the display and the notch. But we’ll have more cameras on the back of each of the three phones if all these leaks are accurate. In addition to describing the purported design of the iPhone 11 models, a new report also offers us an interesting detail about Apple’s next-gen phones, which easily qualifies as the most exciting iPhone 11 rumor so far.

According to Japanese blog Macotakara, the iPhone 11 phones will all ship with brand new USB-C power adapters as well as USB-C-to-Lightning cables. The USB-C adapters support 18W fast charging, the report notes.

Apple already sells 18W USB-C chargers for $29, but all the iPhones ship with the same 5W chargers we’ve had for years.

Comparatively, Android handset vendors have significantly upgraded their own chargers, which support charging speeds well over 18W — that’s anywhere from 25W to 40W, depending on phone and company.

Considering that smartphone batteries can’t get any bigger, and that battery tech is yet to get any breakthrough innovation that would revolutionize the way we charge our devices, increasing charging speeds is the easiest way to improve one’s smartphone charging experience.

There’s one other benefit to consider if this rumor pans out. That free USB-C-to-Lightning cable that comes in the box means you don’t have to purchase another dongle or cable to connect the phone to a new MacBook/Air/Pro model that only features USB-C charging ports — or to a new Windows notebook.

That said, we’re still looking at an unverified rumor for the time being. While you wait for the iPhone 11 to launch, you can still purchase fast USB-C chargers and cables, including Apple’s own accessories, that can speed up charging on last year’s iPhones.