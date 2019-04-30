How to watch Facebook’s F8 2019 live stream

It’s not often that Facebook makes headlines for any of its achievements or advancements anymore, with new privacy concerns seemingly cropping up on a weekly basis, but its annual F8 developer conference is a great opportunity for the social media company to control the narrative — at least for a few days.

That’s exactly what Mark Zuckerberg and co. will attempt to accomplish on Tuesday, as the conference kicks off with a keynote from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. And if you want to watch it all live, you can do so by heading over to this page, where the stream can be found.

Facebook actually spoiled one of the major announcements of the day in a blog post this morning, where it revealed its plans for the future of Messenger, including a desktop app for Windows and macOS, a lighter and faster version of the mobile app, and the ability to watch videos with your friends in real time. But that’s likely just the tip of the iceberg for the announcements today, as Facebook’s description of the event suggests:

2019 marks Facebook’s 10th F8. What started as an 8-hour hackathon has evolved into a 2-day event for developers, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. There will be networking opportunities, deep-dive sessions and product demos that showcase the latest in AI, open source, AR/VR, developer programs as well as new tools across Facebook’s family of apps to help build products and grow businesses. F8 2019 will celebrate our global developer community and highlight how technology can enable the best of what people can do together.

F8 2019 begins on April 30th and ends on May 1st. If you want to know more about the conference, you can check the full schedule with all of the keynotes and sessions that will be taking place right here on F8.com.