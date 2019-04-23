The first spoiler-free ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere reactions are here: Emotional, funny, epic

Marvel’s red carpet premiere for Avengers: Endgame took place on Monday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which means we’re only getting closer to the film’s premiere for regular mortals — that’s April 26th officially, but the film launches up to two days earlier depending on your market. So how’s the movie? While we wait for the spoiler-free reviews to go out, we do have the first spoiler-free reactions following the Avengers 4 world premiere. These first reactions won’t give you any details about the film’s plot, so if you’ve been avoiding Endgame spoilers you don’t have to worry about that. If anything, they’ll just make you want to see the film even more than you already do.

CinemaBlend

“This can’t be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored,” Eric Eisenberg teased. “A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned.”

Collider

“#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready!” Dennis Tzeng said. “Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking.”

ComicBook

“#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing, tweeted Brandon Davis. “While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Fandango

“#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it,” Erik Davis thinks. “You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!”

Mashable

“#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before,” Angie Han said. “This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.)”

Movie Trivia

“Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass,” Kristian Harloff thought. “It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat.”

Rotten Tomatoes

Joel Mears said that “Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere”

SlashFilm

“Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations,” Peter Sciretta said on Twitter. “I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good.”

The New York Times

“I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad,” reads Dave Itzkoff’s reaction to Endgame.

The Wrap

“So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit,” Beatrice Verhoeven reacted. “All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame

USA Today

“They went and made #avengersendgame that good. Nah, better. THAT WAS FANTASTIC,” Carly Mallenbaum said. “It felt like a huge reward for having seen all of the Marvel movies. Truly satisfying.”

Variety

“Incredible ingenuity and commitment. Marvel and Disney can and should be proud of this moment. #AvengersEndgame,” said Matt Donnelly, with Ramin Setoodeh adding that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame.”

Yahoo Entertainment

“Wow #AvengersEndgame is one for the ages. Breath fully taken. It’s like 8 hours long but doesn’t feel a minute over 2, there’s like a surprise a minute (cameos! Throwbacks! Haircuts!),” Kevin Polowy explained. “Perfectly wrapped up. Marvel fans are gonna funking love this.”