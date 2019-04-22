Google just cut Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL prices in half, today only

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL weren’t the flashiest phones of 2018, but they’re still two of the best Android flagships devices on the market. Plus, the Pixel is one of the few phones to receive every major Android update the day it rolls out, which means you’ll always have the latest and greatest version of the mobile operating system.

Unfortunately, if your phone budget is relatively tight, the quadruple-digit price of the Pixel 3 XL might have scared you away, but on Monday, April 22nd, in celebration of the fourth anniversary of Google Fi’s launch, Google is slashing the price of both Pixel 3 models in half. The catch? You have to buy the phone on Google Fi.

If you buy and activate a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from fi.google.com between the hours of 12:00 AM PT to 11:59 PM PT today, you can get any model of either phone for 50% off. Here are all the details of the sale:

Pixel 3 64 GB is discounted from $799 to $399.

Pixel 3 128 GB is discounted from $899 to $449.

Pixel 3 XL 64 GB is discounted from $899 to $449.

Pixel 3 XL 128 GB is discounted from $999 to $499.

In order to qualify for the 50% discount, you have to be a new or existing Google Fi customer, which is Google’s own MVNO service. The discounted price will automatically be applied at checkout, but you’ll have to activate the phone within 30 days of receiving the shipping confirmation email. If you don’t, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Payments account, and you’ll end up paying full retail price for the phone.

Google is likely just weeks away from unveiling its midrange Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, but if you’re in the market for a modern flagship, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this anywhere online.