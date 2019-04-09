Netgear unveils the Nighthawk AX4: The first Intel-based Wi-Fi 6 router

Netgear has unveiled a family of new Wi-Fi 6 routers today, including the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 — the first Intel-based Wi-Fi 6 router on the market in addition to being the first mainstream dual-band 4-stream Wi-Fi 6 router.

In addition to supporting Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology with speeds of up to 3Gbps, Netgear says the Nighthawk AX4 will help provide a “huge boost in total network capacity and reliability.” The company goes on to note that the quality of the connection for each Wi-Fi device will also be improved by reducing the interference between them, thus ensuring that any lag or buffering is reduced during online gameplay or streaming Ultra HD 8K/4K video.

In a release announcing the new family of routers, Netgear explained that as more PCs and devices with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities come to market, routers like the Nighthawk AX4 will enable improved user experiences for everything from video streaming to video conferencing, gaming and more. Wi-Fi 6 benefits include things like a reduction in latency of up to 75%, improved security and the ability to connect up to 256 devices to an Intel-based Wi-Fi 6 router and share bandwidth simultaneously for a consistent signal.

The Nighthawk AX4 costs $199, and with that you’re getting five gigabit Ethernet ports in addition to Wi-Fi 6 support and speedy data transmission.

It includes 160MHz support, which enables Gigabit speeds to compatible mobile devices. The router works with digital assistants like Amazon Alexa, and it includes automatic firmware updates so you get the latest security patches delivered to the router. The companion Nighthawk mobile app makes for an easy setup process, and the presence of five Gigabit ports means you can connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and other uses.

According to Netgear, the Nighthawk AX4’s powerful dual-core processor with fully offloaded CPU is also designed to transfer multi-gigs of data. That means you should be able to do more while connected to Wi-Fi without seeing a slowdown in performance, like even enjoying smoother Ultra-HD 4K video streaming and gaming without interruptions.