Reuters: Apple Watch Series 5 will get new OLED screens from a different source

The Apple Watch is the best-selling wearable out there, with the Series 4 models delivering more advanced health features than any of its predecessors. Apple will continue to upgrade the smartwatch in the coming years, and it’s expected to release the Apple Watch Series 5 later this year. A new report delivers a new detail about the device, claiming that Apple has inked a deal with Japan Display for OLED screens.

Unlike the iPhone, which made the switch from LCD to OLED only a couple of years ago, the Apple Watch featured an OLED screen from the first generation model. Back then, it was LG Display the company rumored to provide OLED displays to Apple. Samsung, meanwhile, made the larger OLED screens for the iPhone X/XS and iPhone XS Max.

According to Reuters, Japan Display will supply the OLED screens for the Apple Watch later this year.

The move is seen as a “breakthrough” for the Japanese company, which had a rough time following Apple’s decision to drop LCD screens in favor of OLEDs for the iPhone. The sources said the supply deal would mark Japan Display’s foray into the OLED display market.

While the report doesn’t specify which Apple Watch models will get Japan Display screens this year, it’s likely that the deal concerns the next-gen models, the Apple Watch Series 5.

That said, we don’t foresee any design changes for the Apple Watch 5 when it comes to screen design, as Apple updated the design just last year. However, the Series 5 versions might come with a new ceramic case, according to a recent note from Ming-Chi Kuo. Also, the next-gen Apple Watch might feature only virtual buttons that do not actually click. The Apple Watch Series 4 already features a Digital Crown with haptic feedback, but the next model could also get a side button with haptic feedback.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will probably be unveiled in September, during this year’s iPhone press event.