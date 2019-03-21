March Madness 2019: How to stream every game of the NCAA Tournament

With the First Four games completed, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament field is finally set. 64 teams will duke it out (pun intended) on the hardwood over the next few weeks to determine which four teams will compete for a national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 8th.

The top seeds this year won’t come as a surprise to anyone who kept up with college basketball this season: Duke is on top in the East, Gonzaga sits atop the West, North Carolina is the team to beat in the Midwest, and Virginia will be the team to beat in the South. As the overall number one seed, and featuring the best player at the college level in Zion Williamson, Duke is the odds-on favorite to cut down the next month.

Every March Madness game will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, or truTV, and you can see the complete slate of games for the first round — including start times, channels, and links to live streams — below. If you’d rather not have to flip from channel to channel to keep up with all the games, you can also download the NCAA March Madness Live app, which allows you to stream every game live. The app includes a three-hour preview, but you will need to log in with a TV provider (cable or internet-based) once the preview timer runs out.

Some of the services with free trials of a week or more include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV, if you don’t currently have an active cable subscription. Once you’re all set with a provider, you can check out the full schedule for all 32 first round games below:

Thursday, March 21st

Friday, March 22nd

By the end of the weekend, just 16 teams will remain from the original 68 that were selected. Both the semifinals on Saturday, April 6th, and the finals on Monday, April 8th, will air on CBS.