Battery life across Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup might surprise you

In a smartphone market that has largely become saturated and arguably boring, Samsung’s 2019 smartphone lineup actually brings a lot to the table. Even if we ignore the intriguing Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s S10 lineup offers up a number of compelling options across the board. Similar to Apple’s strategy last year with the iPhone, Samsung’s S10 lineup features three brand new models: the S10, the S10+, and last but not least, the S10e.

Naturally, all devices offer up a varying number of trade-offs. The S10+, for example, has a gorgeous 6.4-inch display but costs $300 more than the more budget-friendly and diminutive S10e. Pricing aside, one of the more important metrics to hone in on when evaluating Samsung’s S10 lineup is battery life. Remember, numerous surveys over the past few years have consistently revealed that impressive battery life remains the most important feature prospective smartphone buyers are looking for.

In light of that, it’s only natural to wonder what type of battery life trade-offs come along with Samsung’s S10 models. Not to worry, the folks over at PhoneArena recently put Samsung’s S10 models through the ringer in an effort to determine how battery life stacks up on each particular model. Before getting into the test results, it’s worth noting that the S10e has a 3,100 mAh battery, the S10 has a 3,400 mAh battery, while the S10+ boasts a 4,100 mAh battery.

With that out of the way, let’s dive right in.

In a test designed to mimic real-world use, the Galaxy S10+, not surprisingly, came out on top and lasted for 7 hours and 59 minutes. The standard S10, meanwhile, lasted for 6 hours and 45 minutes. And lastly, the Galaxy S10e lasted for 7 hours.

What’s particularly interesting, though, is that Samsung’s 2018 S9 models sport more impressive battery life than their successors, as evidenced by the chart below. Even the Galaxy S8 and the 2015 Galaxy S6 performed better than the S10.

Image Source: PhoneArena

All told, battery life on Samsung’s S10 models, while respectable, isn’t uniquely impressive.