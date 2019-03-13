One of the Galaxy Note 10’s marquee features was just confirmed in a new leak

Last week, Samsung finally released its exciting new Galaxy S10 flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ are the completely redesigned handsets that Android fans have been waiting for, and they managed to deliver on the hype. The new Galaxy S phones offer sleek new all-screen designs with trendy hole-punch cameras, exciting new features like an in-display fingerprint reader, big upgrades where power and camera performance are concerned, and plenty more.

There are already reports that sales of Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones are expected to soar, and it’s easy to see why. Samsung fans were hugely disappointed by last year’s boring Galaxy S9 upgrade since it looked exactly like 2017’s Galaxy S8 and offered no compelling new features at all. The Galaxy S10, however, is exciting and new in every way. Of course now that the S10 family has been released, attention is turning elsewhere and gadget fans are already looking to the future. Lucky for them, a fresh leak just revealed a marquee feature coming to Samsung’s next big flagship phone release: The Galaxy Note 10.

In 2019, 5G doesn’t matter. Carriers and smartphone makers are doing their best to try to convince you that it does. In fact, AT&T is trying so hard that it’s going as far as updating phones with a fake “5G E” icon to mislead customers and make them believe they’re connecting to a next-generation network. Sorry, AT&T subscribers, but it’s the same old network you were connecting to before.

No wireless carriers in the United States will offer substantial 5G coverage this year. So, if you buy yourself a shiny (and pricey) new 5G phone, you mostly likely won’t be able to reap any benefits from the addition of 5G support. Of course if you’re like most people and you plan to keep your phone for several years, then paying a little extra for 5G is definitely worth it. As these next-generation networks continue to roll out, people with 5G compatible smartphones will experience faster data speeds and better coverage than they’ve ever seen before. In the meantime, they can consider it an investment in the future and keep their fingers crossed that their wireless carrier of choice deploys 5G in their area sooner rather than later.

You can probably see where we’re going with this.

Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy Note 10 is expected to offer many of the best new features of the Galaxy S10 series, and more. It’ll have things like an in-display fingerprint sensor, a hole-punch Dynamic AMOLED screen, and the great next-generation cameras from the S10 series. It should also feature an updated S Pen stylus and nifty new software features to go along with it. On top of all that, a new leak confirms that at least one version of the Galaxy Note 10 will support 5G.

We’ve known for a while that the Galaxy Note 10 is being referred to internally at Samsung as “Da Vinci.” The codename was revealed by Samsung insider Ice Universe all the way back in September last year. Now, the team over at XDA Developers has found references to the davinci inside the source code for the Galaxy S10. But it’s not just any davinci reference, it’s a reference to a “davinci5G.”

In case you’re worried that the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 might be the only version and you’re going to have to get a home equity loan to afford Samsung’s upcoming new Note phone, there’s also a reference to a regular “davinci” without support for 5G connectivity.

Nothing else of note was pulled from the S10’s source code, but now that three of Samsung’s four Galaxy S10 phones have been released we can expect the rumor mill’s attention to turn to the Galaxy Note 10. If Samsung stays true to form, and we expect that the company will, the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 5G will be unveiled at some point in August.