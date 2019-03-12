More specs have leaked for Motorola’s upcoming RAZR foldable phone

We’re learning a little more about what the comeback of the Motorola Razr is going to look like, building off of previously reported details that show the phone is being revived as a $1,500 foldable handset exclusive to Verizon.

A number of sites have presented fresh details today about everything from the Razr’s new logo to its internals, with one of the takeaways being that the device will feature specs that foldable offerings from rival smartphone makers will definitely outclass. Let’s take a look at what’s rumored to be in store.

XDA Developers and Slashleaks are both reporting similar details, including that the phone will boast a tall display that measures 6.2 inches diagonally, with a screen resolution of 2142×876. A smaller panel on the outside of the phone will reportedly feature an 800×600 resolution.

The Razr will also reportedly come with a 2,730mAh battery, (compared to the Galaxy Fold’s 4,380mAh and Huawei Mate X 4,500mAh batteries), and even though the phone will reportedly cost around $1,500 it doesn’t sound at this point like it will sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. Motorola is apparently going to go with the Snapdragon 710, perhaps in an effort to keep a lid on the device’s price tag.

Per XDA Developers, here is the new logo associated with the device, with the site reporting that it’s still not clear what Motorola has decided to go with for the phone’s full name: Motorola Razr, just Razr or something else:

Image Source: XDA Developers

Given that it’s a Verizon exclusive, Verizon may of course also have some say on the marketing as well.

According to the myriad other details being reported today about the device, some pre-installed apps will be able to access the phone’s secondary screen which should let users take advantage of things like push notifications there. That’s according to Phone Arena, which notes that the Google Assistant will apparently be able to be interacted with when the phone is closed, in addition to the possibility of the phone’s smaller display being able to double as a trackpad.

The Razr is coming later this year in white, black and cold color finishes, and Motorola is rumored to be planning to tee up just 200,000 units, so it sounds like a wide release is not part of the plan at this point.