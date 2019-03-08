New leak supposedly reveals OnePlus 7 specs

The OnePlus 7 is easily one of the most anticipated handsets of the first half of the year. We’ve already seen a bunch of leaks that claim the handset will feature an all-screen design of the slider variety, and now we have a somewhat sketchy leak to show you that supposedly lists the specs of the upcoming handset.

The leak is sketchy because it comes from a retailer (via Ausdroid), and likely includes plenty of placeholder information. That doesn’t mean the definitely gets everything wrong, however. The phone will likely have a Snapdragon 855 processor inside, just like many of its rival flagship phones. The 6.5-inch AMOLED screen display claim is also a reasonable one for the handset.

The OnePlus 7 will ship with plenty of RAM. The listing mentions 8GB and 12GB options that would make sense for the company. After all, the OnePlus 6T is available in a 10GB version, and Samsung and Xiaomi have each launched new Android phones with 12GB of memory. OnePlus will likely want to compete in this particular department. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, which would also make sense for the OnePlus 7.

The camera specs can’t be verified at this time. The listing says we’re looking at 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel, and 5-megapixel rear sensors along with a 16-megapixel front camera. The same goes for the battery, which is listed at 4,000 mAh, complete with 44W fast charging.

The OnePlus 7 is indeed rumored to sport a triple-lens camera on the back, and we also expect it to deliver support for fast charging given that OnePlus uses this excuse to explain the lack of wireless charging on its phones. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging.

Finally, we also have a price here, $569 for the cheapest OnePlus 7. That’s $20 more expensive than the $549 OnePlus 6T that went on sale in early November. We do know that OnePlus is trying to keep the price of the OnePlus 5G phone below $1,000, so the standard OnePlus 7 should be a lot cheaper than that.

OnePlus has yet to announce any press events, but we do know the OnePlus 5G will launch in the UK on EE in the second quarter of the year.