The first full-length ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 trailer is finally here

“They’re coming,” Jon Snow says at one point during the first full-length trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that HBO just dropped. “Our enemy doesn’t tire, doesn’t stop, doesn’t feel,” he continues, certainly an allusion to the epic, all-out battle we’ve been anticipating between the living and the Army of the Dead.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. That’s right. OMG, HBO has finally released a proper trailer for Season 8 of GoT, which premieres on April 14. And it is … well, just see for yourself:

Until now, we’ve had to content ourselves with a trickling out of images from the final season and the musings of various cast members about the range of emotions the final season left them with. No real details, of course, since they’re not allowed to reveal anything. The level of secrecy that’s surrounded the final season for one of the most popular and buzzworthy entertainment franchises of all time reached unprecedented levels this time around, which Entertainment Weekly got a behind-the-scenes look at in a new piece here.

In terms of the trailer above, we see most of the main characters staking out their ground for the battle to come. “I promised to fight for the living,” Jaime Lannister says at one point. “And I intend to keep that promise.” Which could be an indication that he’s prepared to set aside his past as a Lannister and join the battle for the good of mankind.

We get glimpses of The Battle. Dragons floating through the sky. A White Walker menacingly plants his foot in the ground as they march ahead.

As the trailer opens and the first image comes into view, Arya Stark is seen gasping and seemingly running in fear of her life. “I know death,” she says in a voiceover. “He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

So do we Arya, so do we.