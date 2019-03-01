If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you are definitely in store for a heck of a month in March. First of all, there’s a ton of excellent third-party content coming back to Netflix’s catalog this month. Highlights include A Clockwork Orange, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Hurt Locker, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Never heard of Tucker and Dale? Well mark your calendar for March 29th and watch it — it might look silly, but it really is a terrific movie that’s hilarious and well made. Netflix originals are obviously a bigger draw than third-party content though, and if you want new original content, your cup will soon runneth over. Netflix is releasing boatloads of new original shows, movies, and specials in March.

February was already a pretty big month for new Netflix original content, and it was highlighted by new original stand up specials from Ray Romano and Ken Jeong. Of course the star of the show last month was Russian Doll, which is easily one of the best Netflix original shows we’ve seen in years. There were 38 new Netflix originals in total in February, and you can check out the full list right here to make sure you didn’t miss anything you wanted to see. But Netflix is really turning up the heat in March, because a whopping 60 new originals are set to be released this month.

Among the big released slated for March are a new season of Santa Clarita Diet and a new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, which people can’t stop talking about. Amy Schumer still exists, apparently, and she has new stand up special coming this month as well. If polarizing people are your thing, Ben Affleck’s thriller Triple Frontier will debut on Netflix in March, and the big news is the end of Arrested Development, which will wrap up with its last eight episodes on March 15th. If you want to check out all of the new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials coming to Netflix in March, you’ll find the entire list below.

Streaming March 1st

Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 2nd

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Streaming March 3rd

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 6th

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 7th

The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 8th

After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Juanita– NETFLIX FILM



Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 19th

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 15th

Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM



If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 16th

Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 19th

Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 22nd

Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM



Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM



Streaming March 26th

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 28th

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 29th

15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM



Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 31st

El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming in March

On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL