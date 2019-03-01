If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you are definitely in store for a heck of a month in March. First of all, there’s a ton of excellent third-party content coming back to Netflix’s catalog this month. Highlights include A Clockwork Orange, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Hurt Locker, and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. Never heard of Tucker and Dale? Well mark your calendar for March 29th and watch it — it might look silly, but it really is a terrific movie that’s hilarious and well made. Netflix originals are obviously a bigger draw than third-party content though, and if you want new original content, your cup will soon runneth over. Netflix is releasing boatloads of new original shows, movies, and specials in March.
February was already a pretty big month for new Netflix original content, and it was highlighted by new original stand up specials from Ray Romano and Ken Jeong. Of course the star of the show last month was Russian Doll, which is easily one of the best Netflix original shows we’ve seen in years. There were 38 new Netflix originals in total in February, and you can check out the full list right here to make sure you didn’t miss anything you wanted to see. But Netflix is really turning up the heat in March, because a whopping 60 new originals are set to be released this month.
Among the big released slated for March are a new season of Santa Clarita Diet and a new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, which people can’t stop talking about. Amy Schumer still exists, apparently, and she has new stand up special coming this month as well. If polarizing people are your thing, Ben Affleck’s thriller Triple Frontier will debut on Netflix in March, and the big news is the end of Arrested Development, which will wrap up with its last eight episodes on March 15th. If you want to check out all of the new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials coming to Netflix in March, you’ll find the entire list below.
Streaming March 1st
- Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
- Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 2nd
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 3rd
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 6th
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 7th
- The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 8th
- After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Juanita– NETFLIX FILM
- Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 19th
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 15th
- Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM
- If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 19th
- Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 21st
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 22nd
- Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
- Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 26th
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 28th
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 29th
- 15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM
- Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM
- Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM
- The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 31st
- El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in March
- On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL